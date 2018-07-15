World Cup 2018 Review: Belgium - 3 Best Performers

Anirudh Menon FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 285 // 15 Jul 2018, 17:16 IST

Eden Hazard enjoyed his goal against Tunisia - and so did his mates

Finally, the Golden Generation did something right. Under the aegis of the much-maligned Roberto Martinez, Belgium played some of the best football in the tournament as they waltzed their way to a much deserved third place. Although carrying with it a tinge of disappointment - that of losing the semi to France - this is a feat that requires appreciation. Here we look at the 3 Red Devils who were most pivotal for Martinez this campaign

Note - This is part of a series that evaluates the three best performers of all the sides to have progressed to the knockout stages of the World Cup; an achievement that is not often given the credit it deserves. While the intent is to have an objective selection and ranking process, it's quite natural that at times subjectivity creeps in. If you disagree - vehemently, or otherwise - with the names on this list, please feel free to jot down a top 3 of your own in the comments section below

#3 Thomas Meunier

Meunier scores the opener against England in the third-place playoff

Kevin De Bruyne was consistently good, Romelu Lukaku superb in flashes, Marouane Fellaini absolutely unplayable in two of the most important matches (the Japan cameo, and the Brazil main act) but in his absence during the semifinal, Thomas Meunier underlined just how important a cog he has been in Martinez's freewheeling, counter-attacking battering ram of a football unit.

The only natural fullback in the squad, Meunier's tireless running, superb defensive skills and keen eye for an attacking opportunity were sorely missed against the fortress France built up in front of Lloris' goal. He was excellent in all the matches he played - and his goal against England was nothing short of what he deserved for a brilliant tournament.