Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018 Review: Belgium - 3 Best Performers

Anirudh Menon
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
285   //    15 Jul 2018, 17:16 IST

Belgium v Tunisia: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Eden Hazard enjoyed his goal against Tunisia - and so did his mates

Finally, the Golden Generation did something right. Under the aegis of the much-maligned Roberto Martinez, Belgium played some of the best football in the tournament as they waltzed their way to a much deserved third place. Although carrying with it a tinge of disappointment - that of losing the semi to France - this is a feat that requires appreciation. Here we look at the 3 Red Devils who were most pivotal for Martinez this campaign

Note - This is part of a series that evaluates the three best performers of all the sides to have progressed to the knockout stages of the World Cup; an achievement that is not often given the credit it deserves. While the intent is to have an objective selection and ranking process, it's quite natural that at times subjectivity creeps in. If you disagree - vehemently, or otherwise - with the names on this list, please feel free to jot down a top 3 of your own in the comments section below

#3 Thomas Meunier


Belgium v England - Play-off for third place : FIFA World Cup 2018
Meunier scores the opener against England in the third-place playoff

Kevin De Bruyne was consistently good, Romelu Lukaku superb in flashes, Marouane Fellaini absolutely unplayable in two of the most important matches (the Japan cameo, and the Brazil main act) but in his absence during the semifinal, Thomas Meunier underlined just how important a cog he has been in Martinez's freewheeling, counter-attacking battering ram of a football unit.

The only natural fullback in the squad, Meunier's tireless running, superb defensive skills and keen eye for an attacking opportunity were sorely missed against the fortress France built up in front of Lloris' goal. He was excellent in all the matches he played - and his goal against England was nothing short of what he deserved for a brilliant tournament.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Belgium Football Thibaut Courtois Eden Hazard Roberto Martinez
World Cup 2018: 3 ways how Belgium can knock out Brazil
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium can knockout Brazil
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Belgium: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium will defeat France...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium beat England 2-0
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France vs Belgium, Combined XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium Team vs France, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Belgium vs England: 5 Talking Points as Belgium finish...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Belgium: 3 key battles to watch...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: What to expect from the France-Belgium clash
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us