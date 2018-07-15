World Cup 2018 Review: England - 3 Best Performers

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Before we start, let's allow Gary Lineker to clarify something rather important:

Football’s coming home is a fun song highlighting the lack of success of our football team for decades. No one really thought we’d win it. I totally get why you might think it was arrogance, but it’s more our self deprecatory sense of humour. 👍🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 14, 2018

England were not great, but they were not too shabby either -- and while their play may have lacked the expressiveness that desperate fans sought to force upon them, there was a distinct esprit de corps that's been lacking for quite a while now in the English team.

They've had some decent performers, and here's our list of their top 3

#3 Harry Maguire

Maguire doing what he does best

For all of England's willingness to play out of the back, and use willing runners to create space in midfield and around the box, the Three Lions looked most threatening when big, square, men with big, square, heads ambled up for set-pieces that were delivered with precision.

No one in this squad is bigger, or squarer, than Harry Maguire and the Leicester City centre-half was arguably England's biggest threat in the opposition box as he peeled off that fantastically imaginative train (four or five men standing in a straight line before peeling off in different directions - adding a level of unprecedented unpredictability to the regular set-piece routine)

Harry Kane will (in all likelihood) walk away with the Golden Boot for four penalties, a header from two yards, and a backheel he knew nothing about - but it was the other Harry that really had opposition defences quaking in their boots.

Besides, he was also a rock at the back, as dominant in the air in his own box as he was in the opposition box.