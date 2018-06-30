World Cup 2018, Round of 16: Who will progress to the Quarter-finals?

When the 2018 FIFA World Cup began, nobody thought that Germany would experience such a humbling exit, nobody thought that Croatia would win all of their group matches, and even the most optimistic of Japan fans would have had doubts of their qualification to the next stage.

There was quite a lot of drama in the first round of which made it almost impossible to predict the outcome of the upcoming matches. Yet by looking at the form the teams are in, the strengths and weaknesses, the style of play, and the technical aspects, we try to predict the winners of the round of 16 games...

Argentina vs France

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

So by looking at their group stage performance, many would easily write off Argentina. According to how they played in the group stage there is no way they stand a chance against star-studded France, but when a team has a player of the quality of Lionel Messi in their ranks, write them off on your own peril.

France have been subdued so Deschamps side are expected to adopt a more attacking approach which in turn will give Argentina the chance to exploit them on the break. If there is space to exploit, the likes of Higuain and Messi, backed by Banega's creativity, could finally break free.

Prediction: Argentina to win 1-0

Portugal vs Uruguay

COMBO-FBL-WC-2018-URU-POR

So the Atletico Madrid defensive pairing is considered one of the best if not the best in the competition. Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin form a very strong defence, and to penetrate such a defence you need equally strong midfield which is what Portugal really lack. If it is one of Ronaldo's days, Portugal to win, if not, Suarez and co. to go to the next round.

Prediction: Uruguay to win on penalties after 2-2 at full time.