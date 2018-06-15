Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018, Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia: 3 key battles that decided the game

Here's looking at the key individuals who decided the final outcome of the game

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 04:31 IST
173

FBL-WC-2018-RUS-KSA
The hosts cruised to a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia

It looks like we might have underestimated just how bad Saudi Arabia are, as Russia blew their way past them 5-0 in the inaugural match of the 2018 World Cup, held at the Luzhniki stadium.

Saudi Arabia were in it for the first 10 odd minutes, and once Gazinsky headed the first goal in, the difference between the two sides escalated to unimaginable levels, and was topped by 2 goals (1 from Cheryshev and 1 from Golovin) in injury-time to add insult to the Falcon's injury.

Considering the shambolic defense, it is hard to see the Saudi Arabian team getting any point in the group. On the other hand, 5 goals might be the difference between Russia finishing in the second place or the third, if they can hold Egypt in their match.

As usual, there were a few individual battles that went a long way in deciding the outcome of the fixture. Here's a look at 3 of them:

#1 Aleksandr Golovin vs Mohammed Al-Burayk

Russia v Saudi Arabia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Golovin was the best player on the pitch by a mile

Aleksandr Golovin was expected to be the star of the Russian team, and the youngster lived up to his enormous hype and was clearly the best player on the pitch. He got his name on everything - 2 assists, a free-kick goal and even a yellow card to go with it.

On the team sheet, Golovin might feature on the left, but he was everywhere on this night - he was on the right to retrieve the ball to set up Russia's second goal, he was in the box to cross the ball for Dzyuba's header, he was there to knock the ball past a hapless Al-Mayoof for the last kick of the game.

Golovin vs Al-Burayk - stats
Golovin vs Al-Burayk - stats

Al-Burayk was as slow and as poor as the rest of his defensive backline and it will not be fair to point him out as the sole defender destroyed by Golovin. The 22-year-old ran circles around everyone on the Saudi team, and his value on the market might have just shot up by a couple of millions.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Russia Football Saudi Arabia Football Igor Akinfeev
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia, Everything you...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Russia triumph over...
RELATED STORY
Russia vs Saudi Arabia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Star performers from Russia vs. Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WC 2018: Twitter reacts after Russia hammer Saudi Arabia...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony - Time, Performers and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as the tournament kicks...
RELATED STORY
International friendlies: Germany 2-1 Saudi Arabia, 5...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 lowest ranked teams and their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Today EGY URU 05:30 PM Egypt vs Uruguay
Today MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Today POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
Tomorrow FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
Tomorrow ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Tomorrow PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us