Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018, Russia vs Egypt: Preview, Team News, Prediction, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Russia and Egypt meet in a crucial clash tonight.

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Preview 19 Jun 2018, 19:47 IST
893

Image result for mohamed salah egypt

Confident Russia will be up against the Mohamed Salah powered Egypt in tonight's encounter which is expected to be a hard-fought affair.

With a win in their previous encounter against Saudi Arabia, Russia will virtually look to cement their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

However, the seven-time African champions will pose a much tougher task, but a lot will depend upon Salah's fitness.

Team News

Alan Dzagoev of Russia is expected to miss the rest of the FIFA World Cup after damaging his hamstring in Thursday's 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Salah has been declared 100 per cent fit by Egypt team management.

Russia vs Egypt, Group A:

Match Date: 19 June 2018, Tuesday

Match Timing: 23:30 IST, 18:00 GMT

Match Venue:  Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia

Expected Crowd Turnout: With a home game ahead for Russia, the Russia vs Egypt encounter is expected to be a house-full affair with a total crowd turnout of 64,300.

Head-to-head in World Cups

Interestingly, Russia and Egypt will be meeting for the first time in the history of FIFA World Cup.

Russia FIFA 2018 WC Squad:

Image result for russia world cup squad 2018

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Brugge), and Andrei Lunyov (Zenit St. Petersburg).

Defenders: Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Granat (Rubin Kazan), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow), Fyodor Kudryashov (Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrei Semyonov (Akhmat Grozny), and Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St. Petersburg).

Midfielders: Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow), Yuri Gazinsky (FC Krasnodar), Alexander Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St. Petersburg), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Alexander Samedov (Spartak Moscow), Alexander Yerokhin (Zenit St. Petersburg), Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit St. Petersburg), and Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow).

Forwards: Artyom Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), and Fyodor Smolov (FC Krasnodar). 

Probable Starting XI

Igor Akinfeev, Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergei Ignashevich, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin, Yury Gazinsky, Daler Kuziaev, Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Cheryshev, and Fedor Smolov.

Egypt FIFA 2018 WC Squad:

Image result for Egypt world cup squad 2018

Goalkeepers: Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun), and Mohamed El Shennawy (Al Ahly).

Defenders: Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al Fateh), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion), and Saad Samir (Al Ahly).

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Abdallah El Said (Al Ahly Jeddah), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud Kahraba (Al Ittihad Jeddah), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic), Shikabala (Al Raed), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa), and Amr Warda (Atromitos).

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Probable Starting XI

Mohammed El Shenawy, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazy, Ahmed Fathi, Mohammed Abdelshafy, Tarek Hamed, Mohammed El Neny, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Abdullah Al Said, Mohammed Salah, and Marwan Mohsen.

Stats to look into ahead of the encounter:

Russia and Egypt are yet to lock horns in this prestigious event. Thus, tonight, Russia and Egypt will be playing each other for the first time in the history of FIFA World Cup.

Interestingly, Russia has never lost a single match against any of the African countries in the history of FIFA World Cup

Ever since the disintegration of USSR, Russia has qualified for the FIFA only on three occasions (1994, 2002, and 2004) and have failed to make the knockout stages every single time. Egypt are yet to win against any of the European countries in the long history of FIFA World Cup.

Having participated in four FIFA World Cups, Egypt is yet to open their account in the history of FIFA World Cup as they haven't won a single match thus far.

Russia vs Egypt: Match Prediction

Predicted score: Russia 1-1 Egypt

FIFA WC 2018 Egypt Football Russia Football Igor Akinfeev Mohamed Salah
World Cup 2018: Egypt Team, Predicted Playing XI vs Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Group A preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt vs Uruguay Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia: 3 key battles...
RELATED STORY
Egypt vs Uruguay: 5 key players that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay; 4 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Matchday 6 Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
Today POR MOR 05:30 PM Portugal vs Morocco
Today URU SAU 08:30 PM Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
Today IRA SPA 11:30 PM Iran vs Spain
Tomorrow DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Tomorrow FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
22 Jun BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
22 Jun NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
22 Jun SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us