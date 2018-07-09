World Cup 2018: Belgium vs France Preview, Team News, Prediction, Head-to-Head & Interesting Stats

France will be looking to enter its third World Cup Final in 20 years

The first semi-final of 2018 World Cup will see Belgium, who will be looking to enter their first ever World Cup final, facing off against former champions France at the St Petersburg Stadium.

Road to the semi-final

France started off their World Cup campaign in unimpressive fashion as they toiled to win 2-1 against Australia, while a Kylian Mbappe goal saved the blushes for Les Bleus against Peru as they won 1-0 and a boring goalless 0-0 draw against Denmark secured their entry into the Round of

16. The knockout fixtures saw glimpses of how good France can be as they demolished Argentina 4-3 with Mbappe scoring twice. The quarter-finals saw France back to their group stage form as they won 2-0 against Uruguay.

Will the Golden Generation of Belgium take them past the semi-finals

Belgium started off their World Cup campaign in a comprehensive fashion as they thrashed debutants Panama 3-0 in the opening match while they dismantled Tunisia 5-2 in the second group stage match. The third match saw Belgium beating England 1-0 in a very boring match helping secure the first spot in Group G.

The Round of 16 saw the Red Devils pitted against Japan, in one of the matches of the tournament where Belgium came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the last minute of injury time.

The quarter-finals saw Belgium facing off against five-time champions Brazil in the best match of the tournament so far as Belgium defeated Brazil 2-1, helping them qualify to only their second ever World Cup semi-final appearance.

France vs Belgium Team News

For France, Blaise Matuidi is expected to replace Corentin Tolisso after serving his suspension. Meanwhile, right wing-back Thomas Meunier is suspended for Belgium after picking another yellow card.

France vs Belgium: Possible lineups

Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard.

France XI: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Mendy, N'golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Oliver Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

France vs Belgium: Head-to-head

France has won all the three of the previous meetings at major tournaments, including two World Cup encounters against Belgium. However, Belgium are unbeaten in the last three friendly games against France.

This will be the 74th match between the sides with Belgium winning 30 times while France have won 24 times with 19 draws.

France vs Belgium: Key Stats

This will be France's sixth World Cup semi-final after getting beaten in their first three they have won the last two. The Belgians are unbeaten in their last 24 games winning their last 7.

Belgium's haul of 14 goals from their first five World Cup games is only bettered by Brazil in 2002.

France vs Belgium: Match prediction

Belgium 2-1 France