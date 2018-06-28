World Cup 2018, Serbia 0-2 Brazil: Best and Worst Players

Akshaj Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brazil march forward to the next round

Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow to clinch qualification to the knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Goals in either half from Paulinho and Thiago Silva led the Selecao to their second win of the tournament.

Paulinho's goal nine minutes before the end of the first 45 minutes gave Brazil the lead before Silva's header midway through the second half wrapped up the win for Tite's team.

Brazil ends the group stage with seven points and will take on Mexico in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 2 whereas the loss for Serbia knocks them out of the tournament as finished third behind Switzerland with three points in Group E.

Here are the best and worst players from the game:

#5 Best: Paulinho

Paulinho scored his first goal of the tournament

Brazil's struck at a timely juncture in the first half following a couple of missed chances prior to the opening goal as it gave them the much-needed edge and breathing space in a must-win game.

Paulinho put the Selecao ahead in the 36th minute, as he latched onto Phillipe Coutinho's beautiful dink and got the end of his boot to put it beyond the incoming Serbian goalkeeper as his perfectly timed run and touch got Brazil rolling.

Playing on the right of the three-man midfield, the Barcelona midfielder chipped in equally both defensively as well as going forward.

Despite having an 88% passing accuracy, Paulinho did not contribute any significant service but completed some important runs into the box before being substituted in the 65th minute.

13 - Brazil have qualified from the Round 1 Group Stage of the World Cup for the 13th consecutive tournament, a run stretching back to 1970. Consistency.#BRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UCwlmPBOWE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2018