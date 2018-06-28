Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018, Serbia 0-2 Brazil: Best and Worst Players

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH41-SRB-BRA
Brazil march forward to the next round

Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow to clinch qualification to the knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Goals in either half from Paulinho and Thiago Silva led the Selecao to their second win of the tournament.

Paulinho's goal nine minutes before the end of the first 45 minutes gave Brazil the lead before Silva's header midway through the second half wrapped up the win for Tite's team.

Brazil ends the group stage with seven points and will take on Mexico in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 2 whereas the loss for Serbia knocks them out of the tournament as finished third behind Switzerland with three points in Group E.

Here are the best and worst players from the game:

#5 Best: Paulinho

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH41-SRB-BRA
Paulinho scored his first goal of the tournament

Brazil's struck at a timely juncture in the first half following a couple of missed chances prior to the opening goal as it gave them the much-needed edge and breathing space in a must-win game.

Paulinho put the Selecao ahead in the 36th minute, as he latched onto Phillipe Coutinho's beautiful dink and got the end of his boot to put it beyond the incoming Serbian goalkeeper as his perfectly timed run and touch got Brazil rolling.

Playing on the right of the three-man midfield, the Barcelona midfielder chipped in equally both defensively as well as going forward.

Despite having an 88% passing accuracy, Paulinho did not contribute any significant service but completed some important runs into the box before being substituted in the 65th minute.




Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Serbia Football Thiago Silva Paulinho Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Brazil eased past Serbia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key Brazilian players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Brazil cruise past Serbia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Serbia - preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil Team, Playing XI and Starting...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Serbia 0-2 Brazil: 3 player battles that...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: The go-to guys to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 - Best XI of Day 4
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Serbia 1-2 Switzerland: Best and Worst...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Switzerland defeat...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us