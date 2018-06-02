World Cup 2018: Spain's 5 Key Players to Watch

Which players are most crucial to Spain's progress at the World Cup in Russia?

Spain produces so many great talents; an assembly line of players ready to wear the shirt of La Furia Roja. But only 23 can go to the FIFA World Cup and that is a crying shame for a country that has enough players to make two teams capable of competing at the tournament.

Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui had a tough task on his hands and, eventually, he has named a squad that many believe has the potential to go far in the tournament. But who are the key players for Spain at the World Cup?

#5 David De Gea

David De Gea is Spain's undisputed no.1

After his heroics in 2010, it was disheartening to see Iker Casillas reduced to a hollow shell of his former self when he was eviscerated by the Netherlands in 2014. That 5-1 loss suffered by the defending champions spelled doom for many in that squad and Casillas was one of many who made way for the younger generation coming through.

Enter David De Gea. The Manchester United no.1 has been the club's best player for years now and would probably have had a Champions League medal or two to his name if not for that damned fax machine.

De Gea has been Spain's no.1 since Euro 2016 and Lopetegui will hope that he can bring his club form to the international stage too. Arguably the best shot-stopper in the Premier League, he has come a long way since his debut season where he was prone to mistakes.

Spain conceded only three goals in 10 matches in the World Cup qualifiers. And De Gea played a huge role in ensuring Spain topped the group ahead of Italy.