World Cup 2018: Spain Team vs Russia, Predicted XI

Spain are unbeaten since their loss to Italy at Euro 2016. However, they have not been playing at their best for a long time now.

Russia will be the perfect team for them to cut loose against and get back to their best. The hosts were brilliant in the first two ghames but their game vs Uruguay showed them what they are lacking.

They couldn't get past Uruguay and thus, Spain will be confident that they can win with ease. Diego Costa has been in top form in front of goal and this game might help him get back in the golden boot race.

Even the stats are backing Spain today. The 2010 World Champions have scored 10 goals in their last three games against Russia – 7 in two games at Euro 2008 and 3 in a friendly in November 2017.

Russia are playing a World Cup knockout game for the first time since their Soviet Union breakup. The last knockout game they played was in Euro 2008 where they were eliminated by Spain.

Spain Team News

Spain have no injury worries and have a fully fit squad. The only worry for them is Sergio Busquets who is one booking away from suspension.

David de Gea has been under a lot of pressure and have been facing a lof of criticism for his performances at the World Cup so far. Despite all that, he is expected to be in goal today vs Russia.

"From now on the games are life or death, you can't play for a draw, you either win or you go home. I think these games are going to be different and we will recover our best form." – said Dani Carvajal ahead of their game vs the host nation.

Spain XI and Formation

Spain Predicted XI

Spain might take Russia lightly but they are not going to rest any players tonight. They will go in with their best XI and look to regain their form ahead of the quarterfinals. They will be facing Denmark or Croatia in the last 8 should they progress today.