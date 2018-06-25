Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018, Spain vs Morocco: 4 Spanish players to watch out for

4 Spanish players to watch out for in today's game against Morocco

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 19:53 IST
381

Spanish team in training ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Morocco
Spanish team in training ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Morocco

Spain are one of the top contenders to lift the trophy at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Having won their maiden World Cup in 2010, Spain will be looking to replicate the same success in 2018 with some of the best players in the world at their disposal.

Despite their last-minute coaching problems, Spain have been excellent on the field in their first two matches of the group. Having the perfect blend of youth and experience in their squad, Spain are good in all three departments i.e. defence, midfield, and attack. They don't have any weakness and hence are a team to watch out for.

Being held for a 3-3 draw by Portugal and having won their second game 1-0 against a determined Iranian defence, Spain will either have to beat Morocco or secure a draw against them in order to qualify for the knockout round. It certainly won't be an easy task as Morocco are a far better attacking and risk-taking side than Iran, who would not sit back and look to score early against Spain.

The experience of Iniesta, Ramos, Pique, and Busquets will come in handy for Spain in an important group stage match like this. It will be a thrilling encounter for the fans to watch. Let us look at the 4 Spanish players to watch out for in today's game against Morocco.

#4 Isco

Football: Iran vs Spain at World Cup
Football: Iran vs Spain at World Cup

Isco is one of the most promising youngsters to watch out for at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Having got exceptional playmaking abilities, Isco has good pace, stamina, match awareness and is athletic. He is also an extremely powerful long-range shooter and a good set-piece specialist for Spain.

Having being denied by the bar a wonderful goal from distance in the first match against Portugal, Isco has been a fascinating player who likes to keep possession and looks to penetrate the opposition's defence with his pace. In the second game against Iran, Isco looked threatening but was denied any chance due to Iran's solid defensive display.

His exceptional stamina has amazed a lot of Spanish supporters and football fans in general. His speed, agility, and control over the ball will create ripples in the Moroccan defence and his performance will be fascinating to watch.

Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Morocco Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Andres Iniesta
World Cup 2018: Spain Team vs Morocco, Predicted XI 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Spain vs Morocco: Preview, Where to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Arab players to watch out for in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Morocco vs Iran - 5 key players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Morocco vs Iran; Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: Best and Worst...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key battles that decided the Morocco...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key battles that decided the game as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
Today DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Today AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Today NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Today ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
Tomorrow KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Tomorrow MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Tomorrow SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Tomorrow SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us