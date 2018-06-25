World Cup 2018, Spain vs Morocco: 4 Spanish players to watch out for

Spanish team in training ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup match against Morocco

Spain are one of the top contenders to lift the trophy at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Having won their maiden World Cup in 2010, Spain will be looking to replicate the same success in 2018 with some of the best players in the world at their disposal.

Despite their last-minute coaching problems, Spain have been excellent on the field in their first two matches of the group. Having the perfect blend of youth and experience in their squad, Spain are good in all three departments i.e. defence, midfield, and attack. They don't have any weakness and hence are a team to watch out for.

Being held for a 3-3 draw by Portugal and having won their second game 1-0 against a determined Iranian defence, Spain will either have to beat Morocco or secure a draw against them in order to qualify for the knockout round. It certainly won't be an easy task as Morocco are a far better attacking and risk-taking side than Iran, who would not sit back and look to score early against Spain.

The experience of Iniesta, Ramos, Pique, and Busquets will come in handy for Spain in an important group stage match like this. It will be a thrilling encounter for the fans to watch. Let us look at the 4 Spanish players to watch out for in today's game against Morocco.

#4 Isco

Football: Iran vs Spain at World Cup

Isco is one of the most promising youngsters to watch out for at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Having got exceptional playmaking abilities, Isco has good pace, stamina, match awareness and is athletic. He is also an extremely powerful long-range shooter and a good set-piece specialist for Spain.

Having being denied by the bar a wonderful goal from distance in the first match against Portugal, Isco has been a fascinating player who likes to keep possession and looks to penetrate the opposition's defence with his pace. In the second game against Iran, Isco looked threatening but was denied any chance due to Iran's solid defensive display.

His exceptional stamina has amazed a lot of Spanish supporters and football fans in general. His speed, agility, and control over the ball will create ripples in the Moroccan defence and his performance will be fascinating to watch.