World Cup 2018, Spain vs Morocco: Preview, Where to Watch, Team News, Prediction, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Spain face Morocco in the last match of group stages

Vaibhav Joshi ANALYST Preview 25 Jun 2018, 16:31 IST

Spain are not assured of qualification yet

Nonchalant Spain meet Morocco as the former look to end the group stage of the 2018 World Cup on a high. Spain are at the top of the group and will look to retain that spot with a win over Morocco. Meanwhile, Morocco have already been eliminated.

Spain vs Morocco Team News

Nacho Monreal is expected to be fit by the start of the game. However, it is unlikely that he will get a place in the playing XI. Meanwhile, there are no injury concerns from the camp of Morocco.

Spain vs Morocco - Where to Watch and Match Information

Date: 25 June 2018, Monday

Kickoff Time: 23:30 IST, 18:00 GMT

Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia

Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Expected Crowd Turnout: With its third hosting in this FIFA World Cup, Kaliningrad Stadium is expected to be a jam-packed affair, as Spain meet Morocco, with a total crowd attendance of 34,800.

Head-to-head in World Cups

This will be the first head-to-head encounter between Spain and Morocco at the FIFA World Cup.

Spain Squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), and Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), and Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), and Koke (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), and Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).

Spain's Probable Starting XI

David de Gea, Jordi Alba, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Dani Carvajal, Koke, Thiago Alcantara, Isco, David Silva, Diego Costa, and Iago Aspas.

Morocco Squad

Goalkeepers: Mounir Mohamedi (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), and Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger).

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), and Hamza Mendyl (Lille).

Midfielders: Mbark Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), and Amine Harit (Schalke).

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St. Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), and Youssef En Nesyri (Malaga).

Morocco's Probable Starting XI

Monir El Kajoui, Achraf Hakimi, Ghanem Saiss, Mehdi Benatia, Hamza Mendyl, Karim El Ahmadi, Hakim Ziyach, Mbark Boussoufa, Younes Belhanda, Nordin Amrabat, and Khalid Boutaib.

Spain vs Morocco Stats

- The Spaniards have a good record against African opponents. From their four World Cup matches against African nations, Spain have lost only one of them while winning the rest.

- Excluding the 2018 edition, Morocco have made four appearances in World Cups. In its four World Cup campaigns, Morocco have managed to pass through the group stage only once which was in the 1986 World Cup held in Mexico.

- If Morocco lose tonight, then it will be second time in the history of the World Cup that they will have lost all their group games.

- Diego Costa of Spain has netted nine goals in his last nine appearances for his national team.

Spain vs Morocco Prediction

Predicted score: Spain 3-0 Morocco