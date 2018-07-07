Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Sweden 0-2 England - 5 Talking Points

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.80K   //    07 Jul 2018, 22:32 IST

Harry Maguire gave England the lead with a thumping header
England made their first World Cup semifinal in 28 years with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sweden in Samara. Goals in either half from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli ensured a comfortable evening for Gareth Southgate's troops, against a Sweden side that had its moments, but couldn't take full advantage of it.

After a drab start to the match, which could have easily put the average viewer to sleep, England's biggest strength popped up, as they scored off a set-piece when Ashley Young's corner was met by the strong leap of Maguire to give Robin Olsen no chance in the Sweden goal.

In the second half, England scored a rare goal from open play, as Jesse Lingard's far-post cross was easily headed past Olsen by the unmarked Alli.

Jordan Pickford made a handful of outstanding saves in the second half to preserve England's clean sheet, and ensure that England fans had yet more joy in this rare summer for the national team.

Here are 5 big takeaways from the game.

#5 England's set-piece power

There's one thing to have as many tall men in the box as England do, but another thing to use it to your advantage in dead-ball scenarios. John Stones, Maguire, Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson are all over six-feet tall, and Southgate has ensured England have a plan to utilise that to the fullest.

Perhaps the most important of those plans have been lying in the right feet of Kieran Trippier and Ashley Young. Almost every set-piece delivery was put into an area that tested Andreas Granqvist and the Swedish defence, especially with men of that size attacking it.

Maguire seems to win every header that comes his way, and the most obvious of England's plans has been to isolate the big Leicester man with an opposition defender at the back-post and allow him to work it back into a more dangerous area.

They went slightly off that plan for the goal, as Maguire attacked the centre of the box, and rose well above Emil Forsberg to thump his country into the lead.

England have gotten stick through this tournament for being over-reliant on set-pieces, but Southgate would not care. They're getting so much joy from dead-ball situations, and that will not be expected to change in the remaining games they have in this tournament.

FIFA WC 2018 England Football Sweden Football Harry Kane Harry Maguire Gareth Southgate
