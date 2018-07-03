World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Switzerland: Preview, Probable XI, Team News, Prediction, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Sweden and Switzerland face in what expects to be a riveting encounter

Sweden is all set to meet Switzerland in the round of 16 fixture on Tuesday. The Sweden vs Switzerland encounter is expected to a hard-fought affair as both the teams are evenly matched on paper. Thus, being an evenly matched affair, this match is all set to go into the penalties.

Sweden vs Switzerland Team News

Sebastian Larsson of Sweden is set to miss the encounter following a suspension. Gustav Svensson is expected to replace for the must-win encounter.

Switzerland skipper Stephan Lichtsteiner and center-back Fabian Schar will be missing the round of 16 encounter with both players serving one-game bans. Michael Lang is expected to replace Stephan Lichtsteiner as the captain. Meanwhile, Johan Djourou is expected to replace Fabian Schar for the encounter against Sweden.

Sweden vs Switzerland - Where to Watch and Match Information

Date: 3 July 2018, Tuesday

Kickoff Time: 18:30 IST, 12:00 GMT

Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia

Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Expected Crowd Turnout: With a knockout encounter on the cards, Sweden vs Switzerland encounter is expected to be a house-full affair with a total crowd attendance of 64,200.

Head-to-head in World Cups

Interestingly, this will be first ever meeting between Sweden and Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup.

Sweden Squad

Team Sweden in training ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), and Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City).

Defenders: Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Nilsson-Lindelof (Manchester United), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Martin Olsson (Swansea City), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Filip Helander (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United), and Emil Krafth (Bologna).

Midfielders: Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders), Sebastian Larsson (Hull City), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), and Marcus Rohden (Crotone).

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse), John Guidetti (Celta Vigo), and Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waasland-Beveren).

Sweden's Probable Starting XI

Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelöf, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson, Viktor Claesson, Gustav Svensson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Marcus Berg, and Ola Toivonen.

Switzerland Squad

Team Switzerland training for 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Sweden

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig), and Yann Sommer (Borussia Moenchengladbach).

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan), and Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna).

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Moenchengladbach), and Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim).

Switzerland's Probable Starting XI

Yann Sommer, Michael Lang, Johan Djourou, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Valon Behrami, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Steven Zuber, and Josip Drmic.

Sweden vs Switzerland Stats

- Interestingly, this will be the 29th time when Sweden and Switzerland will be meeting each other in an international match. However, only the first at the FIFA World Cup.

- Ever since 1958, barring one, Sweden have failed to clear the second stage of FIFA World Cup.

- The Sweden vs Switzerland encounter will Sweden's 50th World Cup game. Sweden will become the only 11th team to reach the feat of 50 World Cup games.

- Since 1954, Switzerland have never made it to the quarter-final stage.

Sweden vs Switzerland Prediction

Predicted scoreline: Sweden 1-1 Switzerland with Switzerland winning on the penalties.