World Cup 2018: Team of the Tournament

Shyam Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.23K // 16 Jul 2018, 17:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

How many French players make it into the Team of the Tournament?

All good things come to an end, and the World Cup is no exception to that rule. 30 days of nerve-wracking fun is over, and it is time we return to the familiar worlds of club football and European competitions.

This World Cup has been one of the best in recent memory, for it contained everything the fans looked forward to - drama, controversy, stunning goals, upsets, and above all - great football. France turned out to be the best on the day it all mattered, but there were several players from other teams who shined through.

That being said, a LOT of players played their hearts out and selecting the best XI from that pool is bound to be controversial no matter how one goes about it. The team I have gone for is just one person's opinion, so feel free to disagree with me. Here's a look at (what I think is) the team of the tournament:

Goalkeeper:

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Winner of the Golden Glove award

This was a very hard choice, as several goalkeepers performed above and beyond what you would expect of them - Subasic, Schmeichel, Akinfeev. But I choose to go with the winner of the Golden Glove award - Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois kept clean sheets against Panama and twice against England - one in the group stage and one in the third-place playoffs, and was one of the primary reasons why Belgium beat Brazil in the quarterfinals.

His last-minute save off a Neymar shot at the end proved to be the difference between the sides, as Belgium dumped favorites Brazil out of the tournament. Courtois played every minute of every game and managed 25 games in the 7 games he played.

In addition to that, he was the only top keeper who actually lived up to their billing, and this performance would have added a couple more millions to the price Chelsea have on him when Real Madrid comes a-calling.