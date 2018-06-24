World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from Belgium vs Tunisia

A look at the best and worst players from the Belgium v Tunisia fixture.

Ishu Roy CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 00:05 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There was a lot to celebrate for Belgium

Belgium thrashed Tunisia by 5-2 in what would go down as one of the most exhilarating games of this and many World Cups to follow. Goals from Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, and super sub, Michy Batshuayi helped the cause.

Dylan Bronn and Wahbi Khazri scored in either halves to ensure the African side had something to cheer for. This successfully seals the Red Devils' berth in the Round of 16, with a healthy goal difference of 6.

Belgium started off proceedings with large vehemence, winning a free kick in the 20th second and carrying on from there. With three goals in the first-half, they were in the driving seat. A composed finish from the captain coupled with a brace from Romelu Lukaku meant that they sealed a ticket to the knockout stages early on.

Attempts from Axel Witsel, Hazard and Carrasco showed how threatening Belgium can be while darting forward.

On the other hand, Tunisia found themselves back in it when right back Dylan Bronn buried an accurate header to leave Courtois stranded. They had their own chances too, but couldn't grab all of them with authority due to some poor final touches.

Chances came in plenty for both sides, who looked positive and open-minded. Unfortunately, the Eagles of Carthage lost two of their key players in goal scorer Dylan Bronn and Syam Ben Youssef.

They set the ball rolling in a second-half where they needed nothing short of a miracle. But, not many outfits can stop Eden Hazard when he's in the mood.

Although Khazri spared their blushes to some extent, the game was largely open, and Roberto Martinez's men could have added three-four more and turn it into a complete embarrassment for Tunisia.

In fact, a striker in Michy Batshuayi had six shots on goal in total, scoring one and missing a couple of sitters.

Let's look at five players who underwent contrasting games:

#5 Best: Thomas Meunier

Meunier applied himself well

Probably not the most appealing of players, probably not someone who prints his names on headlines always. But for a fact, Thomas Meunier was outstanding for Belgium in their emphatic win.

He put up an all-round show, providing vital contributions from all departments under him.

Firstly, let's understand the fact that his side wasn't all that disciplined at the back. They lost their markers, placed themselves horribly in set-pieces and were not decisive enough. After Jan Vertonghen, it's Meunier who provided the goods at the back.

He was resolute most of the times, sticking to the high line he maintains and adding flexibility to the attack down the right. The PSG right back covered a lot of ground, worked tirelessly and was safe as a house. He chipped in with clean tackles and clearances.

Now, if spoken about his performance while attacking, he was fantastic. Meunier linked defence to attack very quickly, played fine passes to Hazard, Mertens and Lukaku and whipped a few balls in with venom.

He also mustered a smart assist, drifting inside to the central area of the pitch and then playing a cheeky little through-ball to set Lukaku free.