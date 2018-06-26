World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from Spain's 2-2 draw with Morocco

Isco and Iago Aspas salvage a valuable point for Spain as they finish group B in first place.

Christian Burke ANALYST 26 Jun 2018

Iago Aspas's late equalizer was enough for Spain to win group B

At the end of an eventful night of football in Russia, Spain's last-minute 2-2 draw with Morocco has secured them the top spot in group B, following a contemporaneous 1-1 draw between the Iberian rivals Portugal, and a surprisingly strong Iran side.

The Spanish favourites got off to a rough start, as Moroccan striker Khalid Boutaib benefited from Sergio Ramos' horrendous error before calmly slotting the ball between David de Gea's legs in the 14th minute.

However, Isco equalised moments later after a fine combination with Andres Iniesta to seemingly put Spain back on track to win the game.

Nevertheless, the North Africans were unimpressed by the Spanish possession football and restored their one-goal-lead with a powerful header from substitute Youssef En Nesyri in the 81st minute.

The favourites had the last laugh though, as a delightful last-minute flick from Iago Aspas not only rescued the Spaniards a point, but also their lead in group B, as they now await the Russian hosts in the last-16.

With many surprising performances, be it in a positive or negative way, we take a look the five best and worst players of a highly entertaining match-up in Kaliningrad.

#5 Best - Khalid Boutaib

Khalid Boutaib pounced on Ramos' error

Khalid Boutaib was one of many Moroccans to exceed expectations in a memorable night for the North Africans.

The Malatyaspor forward was a constant thorn in Sergio Ramos' and Gerard Pique's eyes and capped off a fantastic performance with his first-ever World Cup goal.

After showing great anticipation before capitalising on Sergio Ramos' mistake to open up the scoring, the striker could have had a second, after a quick throw-in caught the Spanish defence off-guard.

Boutaib may have fluffed that chance by taking one touch too many, but he proved to the world, that he has a great understanding of the game and is capable of immediately realizing an opportunity to score, when it presents itself to him.