World Cup 2018: The best player from each group - Round 2

A look at the best player from every group, as the second round of fixtures in the 2018 World Cup comes to an end!

Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 03:30 IST
1.60K

2018 FIFA World Cup Football Group G England v Panama Jun 24th
Despite getting a hat-trick, Kane was not the group's best player!

The round 2 of the 2018 World Cup saw a lot more of the big guns earn their full 3 points, while having to fight off more than they would have liked against the underdogs. This round saw a lot more high-profile names live up to their billing, while at the same time we had major disappointments.

Among the teams you would expect to win, it was only Argentina who bit the dust as the others stumbled or cruised (mostly stumbled) their way to victory. England's 6-1 victory over Panama was the closest of the lot, while Germany had to give their everything to salvage a 2-1 win against Sweden.

That said, here is a look at the best players from every group at the end of the fsecond match-week in Russia. Since there can only be one best player, there might be quite some selections you disagree with. Where is the fun in not ruffling a few feathers though?

Group A

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH17-RUS-EGY
With three goals in the tournament, Cheryshev joins the Golden Boot race as the wildcard

Group A saw the two favorites comfortably get in their 3 points. Russia (who were promoted to favorites after their 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia) beat Egypt by a 3-1 scoreline, while Uruguay once again held their roots in defense and put in a 1-0 defeat of Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay did not really have to do too much against Saudi, and none of the players really stole the show. It was the Russia-Egypt game where things really livened up, and the best of the Russians came from Denis Cheryshev.

After a career that will be forever remembered for knocking Real Madrid out of the Copa del Ray, Cheryshev moved to Villareal without making too much of an impact there. But with Russia, however, the winger looks like an entirely different player.

His two goals in the opening game after coming on a substitute notwithstanding, Cheryshev once again rose to the occasion with a goal against Egypt. After a clever run from Fernandes on the right, he passed the ball back to Cheryshev at the edge of the 6-yard box and he knocked it past the goalkeeper with minimal fuss.

While not being as spectacular and open as the game against Saudi Arabia, Russia did well to cut open a defensively very sound Egypt thanks to Cheryshev and Golovin.

