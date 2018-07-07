World Cup 2018: The Sterling vs Rashford debate

Sterling or Rashford, who should start against Sweden?

England has made it to the quarterfinals. The penalty shoot-out voodoo is broken. The fans are convinced that "it's coming home". Apart from England's good run in the tournament, one other thing that's dominating the headlines, is the Sterling vs Rashford debate.

Yet again, the hue and cry to drop the Manchester City forward, and replace him with Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford, is mushrooming. Why? Well, the only footballing reason one could propound is that Sterling is yet to find the back of the net in the three games he has played in the tournament.

Goals win you matches and are eye-catching. He has none so far and hence; the public clamor. One could argue Football is not all about goals. Fair enough. Does he have the assists then? The answer is - just the one against Panama.

Is that enough for him to secure his place in the Three Lions first XI? Definitely not. Should Gareth Southgate not drop him then?

Who fares better? Marcus or Raheem?

How about Marcus Rashford? Let’s take a dive into the nitty-gritties in search of the answer. With 18 goals and 11 assists, Sterling enjoyed his best season with Manchester City, thereby helping the club win the Premier League title, prior to the World Cup. Why can’t he replicate the same form in Russia? Well, a different manager, different style, different role to play, no?

Under Pep Guardiola, the 23-year-old was a stylish, goal-scoring and chance-creating genie who reveled as a winger and sometimes as a second striker. But his role for the national side, as assigned by Southgate, is that of a number ten behind Harry Kane.

His job is to unsettle opponent's defense with his pace and trickery, pulling defenders out of position, and thereby creating space for both Kane at the front, and for the likes of Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard in the midfield.

Lingard’s goal against Panama was perhaps a lovely illustration of his craft. With his back to goal and a defender on his shoulder, Sterling received the ball from Lingard, before neatly serving it back to him for a shot - the perfect tee-up.

Against Colombia too, he started in the same fashion and was causing the South American side all sorts’ of problems with his movements and link-up play. One could see England’s attacking threat die down after his substitution late in the match.

Rashford, on the other hand, was given the chance to present his case in last Thursday's game against Belgium but wasted their best opportunity just after half-time. He didn't impress in the extra time against Colombia either.

Sure, this is no verdict on Rashford – he is a young player with a lot of potential, and with a bit of experience can achieve great things. However, Sterling looks absolutely indispensable for this England side even without the goals, assists and eye-catching moments.

And as far as the outcry is concerned, this is England’s version of Gabriel Jesus vs Roberto Firmino debate. Like Firmino's close-range-tap-in goal against Mexico, Rashford too had a moment when he scored against Costa Rica, in a friendly game prior to the World Cup which perhaps caught the eye of the fans. But one can't make a decision based on these moments.

Like we earlier deliberated, Football is not all about goals. England is up next against a well-organized Swedish side, who have conceded only two goals in the tournament so far. Therefore, Sterling’s exploits will be all the more crucial in terms of breaking down their defense. Southgate is right in sticking with Sterling all along, and there are no reasons to believe why he shouldn't be in the game against Sweden.