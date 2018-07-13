World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why England should be upbeat about Euro 2020

David Robertson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 372 // 13 Jul 2018, 13:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England fans' shouldn't lose faith after their World Cup exit.

For many England fans' their World Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Croatia was the latest tragedy in a long list of failures at major tournaments. Despite all of the claims in the media that this World Cup would be remembered as a success regardless of the outcome, there still remains an unshakeable feeling that this was a monumental missed opportunity.

Now that the dust has settled and England prepare for the inconsequential third place play-off match against Belgium on Saturday, it is time to start looking forward. While they may not have arrived on the international scene with the big reputations of the previous "Golden Generation", this current crop could be the one which offers England their best chance at major success in decades.

With that in mind, here's three reasons why they should be upbeat despite their latest defeat:

#3 Youth is on their side

England had the least experienced squad at the World Cup, and one of the youngest

England came into this World Cup with much lower expectations than normal, partly due to past failures, but primarily given the lack of collective international experience within the squad.

Their team was the tournament's second youngest and also had the lowest average number of caps between them too. Given these statistics, it is incredibly surprising that they managed to progress to the last-four, irrespective of who they played to get there.

France, who may be crowned new world champions on Sunday, have a similarly youthful look about their squad. However, the French players have considerably more international caps between them than their English counterparts - while a few key individuals may have retired from international football by 2020.

Hugo Lloris, their outstanding goalkeeper and captain, will be 33 - as will Juventus' Blaise Matuidi and Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud. Comparatively, the only player from England's starting eleven against Croatia unlikely to be at the next Euros is Manchester United's Ashley Young