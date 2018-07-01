World Cup 2018: Three Tactical Changes Mexico should make against Brazil

Sitting deep would create space that would allow Hirving Lozano and others to wreak havoc

Before the final game of the group stages, it looked as if Mexico might be favorites to break their streak of six consecutive exits at the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

They were going to finish first in their group and play the second placed team in Group E (Switzerland). That changed in an eventful evening in Yekaterinburg as El Tri put in a pedestrian performance against Sweden, resulting in a 3-0 loss.

While South Korea’s brave performance against Germany saved Mexico from elimination, the loss to Sweden meant that Mexico will be playing favorites Brazil in the Round of 16.

Most teams would not be given a chance against this Brazil side but Mexico have already shocked one pre-tournament favorite: Germany.

In that match, the CONCACAF side played the perfect game against the defending champions as they were lethal on the counter-attack.

El Tri will have to be even better if they are to defeat Brazil. The following are some tactical decisions that Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio should make if Mexico is to achieve the impossible.

#1 Sit Deep and Counter-Attack

This is one decision that Osorio will almost definitely make against Brazil. This is how Mexico chose to play against Germany- the results were there for all to see. 42% of the action was in Mexico’s third as Germany attacked relentlessly.

However, despite this, Mexico actually averaged more expected goals (a statistic which evaluates how many goals a team should have scored based on the position of their shots) than Germany (according to Caley Graphics). This shows that Mexico were able to create higher quality chances as a result of their counter-attacks.

They should repeat this strategy against Brazil as the Selecao also like to dominate possession (third most short passes in the tournament so far).

Moreover, Brazil have already struggled against two teams that sat back and allowed them to dominate possession: Switzerland and Costa Rica.

In the former game, Switzerland held Brazil to a draw while in the latter, Brazil did not score until second-half injury time.

Moreover, Mexico has the defensive personnel to match up with Brazil. Sitting deep would create space that would allow Hirving Lozano, Javier Hernandez and Miguel Layun to wreak havoc.

One problem with such a strategy is that Brazil has one of the world’s best defensive midfielders in Casemiro who is adept at stopping such counter-attacks- which brings us to our next point.