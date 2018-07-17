World Cup 2018: Three teams that lost three matches in Russia

Salah cut a frustrated figure at the World Cup

With France winning their second World Cup trophy after defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final, there are many sensational stories to tell from one of the most entertaining World Cups in history. Spectacular players, efficient team play and work, and a bunch of superb goals scored and controversial decisions highlighted this World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar arrived in Russia to enter the World Cup pantheon of greats to have won the competition history. However, it wasn't to be as football's favourites superstars bowed out of the tournament relatively early considered their rich history.

The final contested two Europeans teams, France and Croatia, who had stellar tournaments with a good bunch of players performing at the highest level, which helped their teams to get closest to the most prestigious trophy in the world of football.

The 21st World Cup in history delivered some great moments by established superstars and displayed young talents on a giant platform who shocked the world with their tremendous ability and determination to perform on the biggest stage.

Harry Kane took the award for the most goals scored by a single player and Belgian Thibaut Courtois was praised as the best goalkeeper in the tournament. But here we look at the three teams with a unique record of losing three matches in the World Cup joint worst record.

#3 Egypt

Luis Suarez celebrated his 100th international appearance with a goal against Saudi Arabia that helped Uruguay reach the round of 16 and ended the chances of Saudi Arabia and Egypt advancing at the World Cup. All five African teams were eliminated at the group stages, managing just three wins out of 15 matches.

The performance, which was Africa’s worst since 1982 was quite dramatic as the Egyptians with star player Mohamed Salah who was not fully fit that affected the mood in the camp and on the field. Egypt was rolled over by Saudi Arabia, Russia and that was set up by the cruel opening game defeat in injury time to Uruguay.

There was no link between the team's defensive players and attacking players, as the midfielder was constantly overrun in all three games in the group stages. A disappointing World Cup in the end for the Africans, Salah and co are a relatively young squad who could feature again in four years.

