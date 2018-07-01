Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Top 10 best players of group stages

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
294   //    01 Jul 2018, 12:13 IST

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Where does he rank on this list?

The group stages of the World Cup 2018 concluded three days ago and the tournament now has 1 teams instead of 32. It is kind of sad, isn’t it? For four years, we wait for this grand tournament to begin and within a month’s time, it is gone. Over.

Another four years. Another long wait.

In the middle, there are some tournaments like the Euros and Copa America, but they are nowhere near the World Cup when it comes to uniting the world with all its glory and cultures.

The World Cup is not just a spectacle of football, it is an amalgamation of different cultures – a world united revelling in the glory of the beautiful game. This is why the FIFA World Cup is the greatest competition of all time and will forever hold that tag.

But now, more than half of the tournament is over and there are only a handful of matches remaining.

The group stage holds the majority of the matches and is a good indication of which player has had a good tournament. So, here are the 10 best players of the group stages…

#10 Hyun-woo Cho

Sweden v Korea Republic: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Korea's Casillas

Spoiler alert: he is the only player on this list whose team failed to qualify for the round of 16. South Korea’s failure to qualify for the second round is one of the most heartbreaking moments of this World Cup.

This is a team that played some fine football but in the end, couldn’t realize their dream. While Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son came to the World Cup with the expectations of being Korea’s best player, it was Hyun woo Cho who stole the show.

The shot-stopper was simply unbeatable against Germany and absorb the barrage of shots that were directed at the goal – which is a total of 6 shots on target. The more saves he made, the more damage was done to the German confidence.

Against Sweden, it was through a penalty that the Swedes could beat him.

In conclusion, Hyun-woo Cho – and South Korea – deserved more.

Page 1 of 10 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo
