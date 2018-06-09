Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Top 10 midfielders based on passing accuracy

Based on pass accuracy percentage, here's a top 10 list that comes with loads of thunderbolts!

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 15:22 IST
5.47K

Image result for Iniesta Busquets World Cup 2018
Which one of the Spanish duo makes it to this list

Battles are won and lost in the midfield, period. As the saying suggests, the centre of the park is arguably the most important area for any team to fill, perhaps because it is the link that connects the defence to the attack. Quite literally, any team that has a sturdy midfield has higher chances of winning the game.

Like it has always done, the FIFA World Cup will boast a number of top-notch midfielders in different colours from all over the world. Considering the best midfielders of the current generation, the competition has a number of enthralling midfield battles in store for its ardent fans.

While midfielders come in different types and roles, the most striking quality that defines them is their ability to pass the ball. On that note, let's have a look at the ten best pass masters who will be taking part in the World Cup.

But, be warned. There are surprising inclusions on almost every slide you read. A number of big-name players have missed out, which is why you should give it a look.

#10 Lucas Biglia (Argentina)

Spain v Argentina - International Friendly
Lucas Biglia is first of the many surprises on this list

Nonplussed? If I am not mistaken, many of you would at least expect any AC Milan player in such lists, given the way their squad has degraded in quality down the years. But, in undermining the passing prowess of this Argentinian, we just miss out on knowing how good he is as a player.

Lucas Biglia boasts a pass success rate of 88.2% in all the competitions. The Rossoneri defensive midfielder has impressive averages of 2.6 tackles per game and 1 interception per game. Add the fact that he is also a threat to reckon during set-pieces and direct free-kicks.

Lucas Biglia is unlikely to help La Albiceleste in increasing their goal tally during games as his only 1 goal and 1 assist throughout the season 2017-18 suggest. However, he will indirectly help Sampaoli's men by shielding their defence and increasing robustness at the back.

Page 1 of 10 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany Football Spain Football Andres Iniesta Toni Kroos Joachim Low Didier Deschamps Julen Lopetegui
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 world-class registas expected to shine...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 8 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Top 5 favourites to win the World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
4 of the best World Cup songs
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 9 Arsenal Players at the tournament
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup Squads: 5 Most Experienced World Cup Teams...
RELATED STORY
5 Goalkeepers To Watch In World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us