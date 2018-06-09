World Cup 2018: Top 10 midfielders based on passing accuracy

Based on pass accuracy percentage, here's a top 10 list that comes with loads of thunderbolts!

Which one of the Spanish duo makes it to this list

Battles are won and lost in the midfield, period. As the saying suggests, the centre of the park is arguably the most important area for any team to fill, perhaps because it is the link that connects the defence to the attack. Quite literally, any team that has a sturdy midfield has higher chances of winning the game.

Like it has always done, the FIFA World Cup will boast a number of top-notch midfielders in different colours from all over the world. Considering the best midfielders of the current generation, the competition has a number of enthralling midfield battles in store for its ardent fans.

While midfielders come in different types and roles, the most striking quality that defines them is their ability to pass the ball. On that note, let's have a look at the ten best pass masters who will be taking part in the World Cup.

But, be warned. There are surprising inclusions on almost every slide you read. A number of big-name players have missed out, which is why you should give it a look.

#10 Lucas Biglia (Argentina)

Lucas Biglia is first of the many surprises on this list

Nonplussed? If I am not mistaken, many of you would at least expect any AC Milan player in such lists, given the way their squad has degraded in quality down the years. But, in undermining the passing prowess of this Argentinian, we just miss out on knowing how good he is as a player.

Lucas Biglia boasts a pass success rate of 88.2% in all the competitions. The Rossoneri defensive midfielder has impressive averages of 2.6 tackles per game and 1 interception per game. Add the fact that he is also a threat to reckon during set-pieces and direct free-kicks.

Lucas Biglia is unlikely to help La Albiceleste in increasing their goal tally during games as his only 1 goal and 1 assist throughout the season 2017-18 suggest. However, he will indirectly help Sampaoli's men by shielding their defence and increasing robustness at the back.