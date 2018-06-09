Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Top 10 players who could win the Golden Ball

Lionel Messi won it the last time, but can he do it once again?

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 12:52 IST
15.34K

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Could any of the two win the Golden Ball?

With the World Cup less than a week away, the football fraternity is readying itself to witness the greatest show on earth where the best players in the world will showcase their talent while playing for their respective nations.

There is no greater tournament in sport than the football World Cup. After all, it unites the world into watching 32 countries battle for glory. Such is the magnitude of the tournament that it is the dream of every player to win the World Cup at least once in their careers as it puts them into the book of immortals wherein their names are engraved forever.

This year will be no different as some of the best players in the world will give it their all in order to win the trophy by the conclusion of the competition.

While Argentina may have had to face the heartbreak of losing the final against Germany in the last World Cup, Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball for helping his team reach the ultimate game of the tournament.

In 2010, it was Diego Forlan and in 2006, it was the great Zinedine Zidane as he carried an aging France team to the final of the tournament, where they only lost due to a moment of madness from the then France captain.

So who could win the award of the best player in the greatest competition in the world? Here’s a list covering the possibilities.

#10 Antoine Griezmann

Training Session and Press Conference French Football Team
Training Session and Press Conference French Football Team

It is only natural for Antoine Griezmann to be on this list. After all, the Frenchman was the winner of the Golden Boot in Euro 2016 and was the man who shouldered the responsibility of taking France to the final.

The former Real Sociedad forward scored 19 goals and gave 9 assists in 32 league appearances for the Rojiblancos and was one of the biggest reasons why they won the Europa League this season, a competition where he scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists in 8 games.

With Karim Benzema being snubbed for the World Cup, Griezmann is France’s leading forward and the responsibility will once again be on his shoulders to justify the tag of favourites on the Blues.

