World Cup 2018: Top 10 young forwards to keep an eye on in Russia

Here's a look at ten of the best young forwards playing at the 2018 World Cup.

Krishnan Durairajan
ANALYST
Feature 13 Jun 2018, 13:29 IST
1.67K

Gabriel
Gabriel Jesus will be donning the iconic Brazil's No.9 jersey at the World Cup

The World Cup is nearly here and the excitement is palpable. The official squads have been announced and fans have started journeying to Russia for the 21st edition of the tournament.

The World Cup brings with it a different sense of excitement. Primarily because emotions run high, as the players don the colors of their country and represent the ambitions of an entire population every time they take to the pitch.

Another reason is that the tournament offers us neutrals the chance to spot talent relatively hidden away from the spotlight during club competitions. A prime example would be that of Keylor Navas, who shone for Costa Rica at in 2014 and managed to secure a move to Real Madrid from Levante. The likes of Keylor Navas and Asamoah Gyan can only be discovered at a stage like the World Cup.

The players who will excite the neutral fans the most are the forwards. Given the knock-out style of the competition, the forwards will be the difference between the teams at the World Cup.

Let us take a look at ten young forwards who have the potential to make their breakthrough at the World Cup by making a difference for their country.

#10 Hwang Hee-Chan (South Korea)

Real Sociedad v FC Red Bull Salzburg - UEFA Europa League
Hwang Hee-Chan has already drawn comparison to compatriot Son Heung-min 

Hwang Hee-Chan is a 22-year old forward who plays for RB Salzburg in the Austrian League. The diminutive South Korean is an energetic forward who is capable of playing at high intensity for the entirety of the game.

Hee-Chan has a burst of pace which he uses to shrug off defenders and run into space. He is also a good finisher of chances, scoring 29 goals in 86 appearances for the Austrian side. He possesses a direct style of play and is versatile enough to play anywhere in the front line, but has predominantly been deployed as a center-forward.

Hee-Chan has 12 appearances for the national side in which he has scored 2 goals. He has managed to strike up a good partnership with Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min whenever they have played together.

Naturally, his performances have caught the eye of Premier League scouts. Liverpool and Tottenham are rumored to be interested in securing his services and Tottenham might leverage the South Korean connection to lure the young forward to North London.

Hwang Hee-Chan might not be favored to start ahead of the experienced Kim Shin-Wook but expect a fresh injection of pace and enthusiasm every time Hwang hee-Chang takes to the pitch.

Page 1 of 10 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Argentina Football Gabriel Jesus Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup Team Previews
