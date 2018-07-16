World Cup 2018: Top 3 Strikers

Sanidhya Bhardwaj FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 176 // 16 Jul 2018, 23:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After a month of football extravaganza, France became the new World Champions after defeating Croatia in the final with a scoreline of 4-2.

Harry Kane won the Golden Boot as he scored the maximum goals (6) in this tournament. James Rodriguez also netted the same amount of goals to clinch the Golden Boot in World Cup 2014.

World Cup 2018 was not a spectacular tournament for the strikers as one would have hoped. The wingers and midfielders had more devastating effects and it was them who scored the screamers. Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani paired together to form a fantastic partnership upfront, but an injury to Cavani halted their hopes to qualify further from the quarterfinals.

Argentina had two of the best strikers around the World in their team but Jorge Sampaoli failed to use them effectively. France won the World Cup but their striker, Oliver Giroud, failed to register even a single shot on target. Yet the striker's are the ones who go for a hefty fee.

Now, we look at the top strikers of the tournament who had the responsibility to spear-head their nation.

#3 CRISTIANO RONALDO (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal was eliminated in the round of 16, but he still remains our number 3 pick on this list. He had more shots on target than Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku who progressed till the semi-final.

Ronaldo single-handedly stole a point from Spain when he scored a hat-trick against them. If Portugal had stayed in this tournament for long, Ronaldo would have been at the top of this chart. His four goals displayed a complete package; one headed goal, one from a left foot and two from his favored right foot.

His life is going to change as he steps in Turin for a medical in his new club, Juventus.