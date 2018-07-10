World Cup 2018: Top 3 surprises from the tournament

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 277 // 10 Jul 2018, 18:55 IST

Cho Hyun-Woo in yellow

Every four years football fans from all over the globe come together to witness the amazing spectacle that is the FIFA World Cup. Each new tournament brings new surprises as it is a chance for players to show their talents on the biggest stage in sports.

The 2014 World Cup brought us the breakout of stars such as James Rodriguez, who earned a huge deal with Real Madrid after his performances for Colombia. Like Rodriguez, a good World Cup run is a chance for any player to earn a new big deal at a new club if they can perform well for their nation.

With many great young talents being chosen to represent their countries, we now take a look at the biggest surprises and breakouts of the 2018 World Cup and what's to come for these budding superstars.

#3 Cho Hyun-Woo

At the age of 26, the South Korean stopper made a name for himself with a multitude of magnificent saves throughout the group stages in the 2018 World Cup.

Relatively unknown by many, football fans across the globe would be forgiven if they were to say they had never heard of the keeper from Daegu FC, who has achieved 9 caps for country and 143 for club. But after some incredible performances in the group stage, Cho Hyun-Woo is finally getting the credit he deserves.

Averaging four saves per game in the three matches he started for South Korea in the group stages, Cho was originally supposed to be the back-up keeper for South Korea and quickly became one of the biggest surprise packages at this year's World Cup. Helping the Asian team to a 3rd place finish in group F over Germany, who were tipped by many to win the tournament, Cho was the 'Man of The Match' in perhaps the biggest upset game of the World Cup as he kept a clean sheet while making six saves in a 2-0 win over Germany to knock them out of the competition.

Cho's rise to stardom has seen top European clubs generate interest in his abilities with Liverpool seemingly interested in him as a replacement for heavily criticised keeper Karius.