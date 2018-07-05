World Cup 2018: Top 3 unsung heroes

anand muralidharan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 749 // 05 Jul 2018, 11:57 IST

Trippier left applauds fans after a game

The World Cup has been fascinating so far and we've still got the quarter-finals to come. With just 8 sides left in the tournament so far, these teams will be playing their fifth game of the Russia World Cup.

Across teams, there have been a number of players who have stolen the headlines for their displays and maybe rightly so but there have been many who put in superb shifts for the team. Unsung heroes are vital to teams' successes and a bunch of players have stepped into the role. One who does great deeds but receives little or no recognition for them.

Records have been shattered, tears have been shed and a number of fans from around the world have flocked to the tournament, as it progresses into the knockout phase. With the action heading into the latter stages of the tournament, 8 countries will remain after the final four round of 16 matches. In two weeks time, new world champions will be crowned.

Here we take a look at the top 3 unsung heroes who performed exceptionally well for teams that are still left in the competition.

#3 Kieran Trippier

England right fullback, Kieran Trippier has been brilliant for Gareth Southgate down the right flank. Both defensively and, more importantly, offensively, the player has proved to be a real threat notching up a number of assists to his name while remaining solid defensively.

With great delivery and service from the player to the attacking players in the team, while acting as a solid cover for the back three, the hard-working right full-back has been exceptional. Trippier has been key for Spurs as well despite their signing of Aurier to replace Walker in the team.

With Walker acting as the right centre-half in the back three in the national set-up, the player has gelled with Trippier playing in his prefered position and formed a good aggressive duo for the country. The wide right player will be crucial for England when they come up against physically challenging Swedish team.