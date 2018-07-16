World Cup 2018: Top 5 attackers of the tournament

The World Cup witnessed a lot of attacking talent

Over 3.2 million football fans stepped up to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup that took place in Russia, making it the most popular event of the year so far. During its 32-day period, the competition never failed to mesmerize spectators across the globe for a single moment, with a lot of interesting clashes, heroic moments and eye-catching displays as various footballing nations locked horns in their bid to claim the prestigious crown.

Although it has finally ended, the memories that came along with the tournament will last forever. It was a thrilling experience to watch France battle it out through the knockout phase, edging past the likes of Argentina, Uruguay, and Belgium before finally defeating Croatia to take home the coveted trophy.

Apart from producing new world champions, the World Cup also witnessed a lot of incredible attackers who lit up the competition with their amazing exploits in front of goal. These fantastic superstars made the tournament a prolific one, breaking records upon records and announcing their names on the prestigious stage in style.

Therefore, lets quickly take a look at the top 5 attackers that participated in the competition in Russia:

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium - 4 goals)

The Belgian was a constant threat throughout the competition

Belgium's golden generation that featured in the World Cup consisted of many elite attackers including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Yarnick Carrasco and Dries Mertens. To complement these incredible creative talents, there was Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku who occupied the foremost attacking position in Roberto Martinez's line-up.

Lukaku was a serious threat to opposition defenses throughout his World Cup campaign in Russia. He used his size, strength and fantastic finishing ability to his advantage, tearing opposition defenses apart and leaving a mark in the competition.

The Belgian cemented his place among the finest goalscorers in the tournament, recording an incredible 4 goals to his name in just 6 matches. He also helped his nation to claim the third spot in the competition as they defeated fellow Europeans, England in the third-place contest.