Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Top 5 attackers of the tournament

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.30K   //    16 Jul 2018, 17:31 IST

Tunisia v England : Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
The World Cup witnessed a lot of attacking talent

Over 3.2 million football fans stepped up to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup that took place in Russia, making it the most popular event of the year so far. During its 32-day period, the competition never failed to mesmerize spectators across the globe for a single moment, with a lot of interesting clashes, heroic moments and eye-catching displays as various footballing nations locked horns in their bid to claim the prestigious crown.

Although it has finally ended, the memories that came along with the tournament will last forever. It was a thrilling experience to watch France battle it out through the knockout phase, edging past the likes of Argentina, Uruguay, and Belgium before finally defeating Croatia to take home the coveted trophy.

Apart from producing new world champions, the World Cup also witnessed a lot of incredible attackers who lit up the competition with their amazing exploits in front of goal. These fantastic superstars made the tournament a prolific one, breaking records upon records and announcing their names on the prestigious stage in style.

Therefore, lets quickly take a look at the top 5 attackers that participated in the competition in Russia: 

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium - 4 goals)

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
The Belgian was a constant threat throughout the competition

Belgium's golden generation that featured in the World Cup consisted of many elite attackers including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Yarnick Carrasco and Dries Mertens. To complement these incredible creative talents, there was Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku who occupied the foremost attacking position in Roberto Martinez's line-up.

Lukaku was a serious threat to opposition defenses throughout his World Cup campaign in Russia. He used his size, strength and fantastic finishing ability to his advantage, tearing opposition defenses apart and leaving a mark in the competition.

The Belgian cemented his place among the finest goalscorers in the tournament, recording an incredible 4 goals to his name in just 6 matches. He also helped his nation to claim the third spot in the competition as they defeated fellow Europeans, England in the third-place contest. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Croatia Football France Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Ballon D'or FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Winners FIFA World Cup Balls
World Cup 2018: Top 10 Players From The Tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 historic moments
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 goals
RELATED STORY
Why this was the World Cup we deserved
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Final: France Players Ratings vs Croatia
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: List of all individual award winners
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 breakout stars of the World Cup  
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France vs Croatia Combined XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup Final: 3 reasons why France defeated Croatia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Ball
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us