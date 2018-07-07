World Cup 2018: Top 5 breakout stars of the World Cup

anand muralidharan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 07 Jul 2018, 14:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rebic in action for Croatia

The massive global reach of today’s game means it’s almost impossible for someone to make that journey from obscurity to international stardom within a single World Cup. Although these 5 players weren’t complete unknowns before Russia 2018, their performances in the competition have or will have elevated their careers to another level.

The World Cup final four is almost decided and with only a couple of crucial games left to go in the tournament, the competition is close to its conclusion. The 2018 Russia World Cup has been a treat to watch thus far and a number of top players of all ages have broken out and etched their names in World Cup history. Unsung heroes are vital to teams' successes and a bunch of players have stepped into the role, while these players could fit into the category, they have received a lot of recognition for their work.

Records have been shattered, tears have been shed and a number of fans from around the world have flocked to the tournament to watch the greatest spectacle in the world. Here we take a look at the top 5 breakout stars of the competition.

#5 Ante Rebic

Ante Rebic will definitely have enjoyed his second World Cup experience far more than his first four years earlier. The pacy winger was only deployed as a late substitute in Croatia’s disappointing showing in Brazil, but still found the time to get sent off and was subsequently banished to the international wilderness.

However, the 24-year-old hasn’t looked back since being recalled by new boss Zlatko Dalic. Rebic has been excellent for Croatia this tournament, down either wing displaying great work rate, passion and smooth footballing decisions.

Capitalising on Willy Caballero’s jaw-dropping howler, his acrobatic volley against Argentina helped set Croatia on their way to a commanding 3-0 victory. He would also have settled the second-round tie against Denmark before penalties had he not brought been down while clear on goal, four minutes from time. Rebic will be crucial to the nation's progress as he has fit into the main XI very well.