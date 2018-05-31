Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Top 5 England players to look out for

A look at the top 5 players who can lead England to glory in the upcoming World Cup!

Debansu Bhattacharya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 12:09 IST
523

Previews - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017
The World Cup is all set to begin in less than 3 weeks

The FIFA World Cup is just only a few weeks away and the excitement is higher than ever. In this circumstances speculation are also high over which players are getting the ticket to Russia for the showpiece event.

Like most of the teams participating in the World Cup, England also named their 23 man squad on May 16th. The squad consists of many youngsters but the likes of Joe Hart, Adam Lallana are omitted.

English manager Gareth Southgate has claimed that his squad is something to be excited about. Going by his claim let us look at the top 5 players who can make this summer very special for the English fans.

#5 Marcus Rashford

England v Slovenia - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier
Rashford has already made his mark in International football

At the age of 20, Rushford is one of the most promising youngsters in England. In May 2016, thanks to his goal, England defeated Australia 2-1 and he became the youngest English player ever to score in his very first match.

Rashford also holds the incredible feat of scoring in each of his debuts in almost all major domestic and international competitions for Manchester United. He has also scored in his very first Manchester derby.

The 2017/18 English Premier League was also a decent one for the youngster. He was pretty impressive throughout the season despite being the second choice behind Lukaku. He scored a total of 13 goals, 3 of which came in the European stage.

There is a probability that Southgate will pair him up with Kane and Sterling up front. But even if Jamie Vardy starts, he will surely feature as a substitute. There is a lot of expectation on the young striker and he has all the required firepower to succeed in the ultimate stage.

FIFA World Cup 2018 England Football Raheem Sterling Marcus Rashford FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup - Top 5 Players for each team
