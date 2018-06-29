World Cup 2018: Top 5 finishers of the group stage

Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2018 FIFA World Cup produced over 110 goals during the group stage, becoming one of the most prolific editions of the competition at that level. The tournament witnessed a lot of amazing attacking teams who went head-to-head to produce interesting clashes, full of plenty goals and several magical moments.

The competition began with a goal-filled match as Russia hammered Saudi Arabia 5-0 to open it in style. Elsewhere, Spain and Portugal played out a classic, with their 3-3 draw dominating the headlines during the initial stages of the tournament.

Moreover, many incredible sharpshooters have also featured in Russia. These superstars have been tearing opposition defenses apart and setting the tournament ablaze with their incredible records in front of goal.

Although many players inscribed their names on the scorebook of the World Cup during the group stage, some managed to do that more efficiently than others. With many impressive attackers in Russia, we take a look at the top 5 finishers of the competition during the group stage:

#5. Denis Cherishev

Cherishev has taken his game to another dimension in the World Cup

Villareal Superstar, Denis Cherishev has been a standout player ever since the World Cup began in Russia this month. In his homeland, the 27-year old has been feeling comfortable, putting up decent performances and steering the hosts towards glory.

Cherishev has been one of the most prolific scorers in the tournament during the group stage, bagging 3 goals in 3 matches. He has a decent conversion rate, finishing up to 43% of his total 7 shots in the competition.

The Russia International has been a real threat in the box, with 100% of his goals coming from there. After helping his nation to make it into the knockout stage of the tournament, the Villareal superstar will stand a great chance to fight for the World Cup Golden Shoe this year.

All stats via whoscored.com