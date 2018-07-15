World Cup 2018: Top 5 Heart-breaking Late Goals

Sagnik Mallick FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jul 2018, 17:26 IST

Mario Mandzukic scored in extra-time to eliminate England

The FIFA World Cup 2018 has been a thriller; a flurry of late goals and heartbreaks saw to that. Stats show that this World Cup has seen more than 20 goals around the 90-minute mark which can take on the previous three World Cups combined.

While high-pressure drama brought joy for one, more often than not it was a tragedy in the form of elimination for the other team. Let us take a look at the 5 best late goals of the tournament.

#5 Philippe Coutinho: Brazil vs Costa Rica (91')

Phillipe Coutinho scores for Brazil against Costa Rica

Brazil drew their first match against Switzerland in the group stages of the World Cup meaning that if they were held to a goalless draw against Costa Rica, they would certainly have to depend on the other teams to qualify.

Up to the 90 minute-mark, Costa Rica had been successful in holding up against the tournament favourites Brazil mostly due to their goalkeeper and captain, Keylor Navas.

However, in the first minute of injury time, Firmino crossed the ball across goal and Gabriel Jesus, under challenge, brought the ball down for Philippe Coutinho to come in and take a shot through the legs of Navas and break the deadlock.

Though there was another goal (90'+7') from Neymar to top off this one, that was a result of the counter-attacking opportunity produced from the Costa Rican team trying to get the earlier goal back.