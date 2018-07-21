World Cup 2018: Top 5 high-scoring World Cup Final matches

Kylian Mbappe became the first teenager after Pele to score in a World Cup Final match

With 169 goals, FIFA World Cup 2018 has come third in terms of total goals scored, behind only 1998 and 2014 editions which are tied with 171 goals each. Several penalties awarded in regular time considerably helped this year's tally of goals.

The final match between France and Croatia was no exception and as many as 6 goals were scored in the 90-minute decider including one from the spot by Frenchman, Antoine Griezmann.

However, even after having as many goals as the last four final matches combined, this year's final is not the highest scoring final match ever. So let us take a look at the top 5 high-scoring final matches at the World Cups.

#5 France 4 - 2 Croatia (2018)

Paul Pogba scores the third French goal against Croatia.

France were somewhat shaky in the first half of the final, while Croatia seemed to be the aggressor. However, in a series of unfortunate events, Croatia conceded first and that too through an own goal by Mario Mandzukic, who was defending an indirect free-kick from Antoine Griezmann.

Ivan Perisic equalised as he brought the ball under control with a wonderful first touch and followed up with a blazing shot. He then went on to concede a controversial penalty that allowed France to go one up.

In the second half, France dominated with their attacking game and most of the times Vida was left in the trail of Mbappe's fast runs. Paul Pogba scored his team's third and Mbappe scored the fourth becoming the first teenager after Pele (Age: 17; 1958) to score in a World Cup Final match.

After this, Croatia were pretty much out of it even though Mandzukic got one back when he caught Hugo Lloris napping thus, hampering Lloris' golden glove chances.

No matter how organised the Croatian attacks were, the French finishing and an under-performing Rebic who kept losing the ball lost them the golden opportunity to win the World Cup.

