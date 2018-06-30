Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Top 5 performers from the group stage

Arnab Mukherjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
361   //    30 Jun 2018, 12:08 IST

Some of the World’s finest talents are showcasing their skills in 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. We have already seen some terrific goals and mesmerising skills from the stars.

The race for the Golden Boot is heating up as well. In the last edition, Colombia's James Rodriguez bagged the Golden Boot with just six goals. It seems that that tally may well be overtaken in Russia. The likes Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo are all in a terrific goalscoring form in FIFA World Cup 2018.

In this article, we will focus on some players who have done exceedingly well so far in the tournament.

#5 Harry Kane (England)

Enter capt
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Tunisia

Gary Lineker had won the Golden Boot in 1986, Kane is on course to become England's first Golden Boot Winner after Lineker. Besides scoring goals he has great leadership qualities, and so far he has led from the front.

While big names like Michael Owen, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney were often found wanting in the pressure situation, Kane seems to thrive under pressure. He plays his best football when the chips are down. And perhaps for the first time in recent history England came to the World Cup without any pre-pressure. It has helped Kane and his team to play freely.

The Tottenham forward has lit up the World Cup in Russia with his scintillating display of prowess in front of the goal. He had an outstanding season (2017-18) with his Premier League side and scored 41 goals for the club in all competitions.

Much to the delight of the English fans, Kane carried his goalscoring form into Russia as well. England won their opening game courtesy Kane’s two fine strikes against Tunisia. He bettered his performance against Panama and went on to score a hat-trick for his side and England thrashed Panama in that game.

Kane became the third English player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match. He has scored 5 goals in 2 matches so far. He was rested for England’s last league game against Belgium. English fans will be hoping that he will continue his fantastic form in the knockout stages of the competition as well.

FIFA WC 2018 England Football Croatia Football Cristiano Ronaldo Harry Kane
