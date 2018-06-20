World Cup 2018: Top 5 players after the first round of group stages

The first round of the group stages of the World Cup came to an end on Tuesday and here are the top 5 players so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain!

Senegal's 2-1 victory against Poland saw the end of the first round of the group stages and we have seen a lot already. Upsets, surprises, hat-tricks, goals, red card and what not. The 2018 World Cup is off to an awesome start and still a lot more is to come.

The first round was an upsetting one for many of the big fishes like Brazil, Germany, Spain, Argentina, etc as they all failed to win their opening matches. On the other hand some unexpected heroes rose for the smaller teams.

Many top players failed to perform up to their standards in the first round and it were the less expected players who stole the show. Here are top 5 players in the World Cup so far:

#5 Valon Behrami

Valon Behrami AKA Neymar's worst nightmare

Brazil is one of the favourites to win the tournament, but the Selecao were held down to a draw in their first game by Switzerland. A signature Philippe Coutinho goal gave Brazil the lead in the first half, but the opponents equalised through Steven Zuber just after the start of the second half.

Even though all eyes were on players like Neymar, Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Xherdan Shaqiri, etc it was Switzerland's Valon Behrami who was decisive in the match. The 33-year-old was given the task of marking Neymar and he did a wonderful job.

The most expensive player in the world became the most fouled World Cup player after he was brought down by the Swiss Army 10 times. However, that stat should not make one believe that Behrami had to resort to just fouls to keep Neymar at bay.

Valon Behrami's #WorldCup game by numbers vs. #BRA:



100% aerial duels won

100% take-ons completed

60 touches

44 passes attempted

41 passes completed

6 tackles won

4 fouls committed

2 interceptions



Neymar's worst nightmare. 👻 pic.twitter.com/nU28yjv3dK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 17, 2018

The Udinese player made two interceptions, won six tackles, won all his take-ons and aerial duels. Behrami was substituted in the 71st minute of the match as he had been booked in the match.

However, it was Behrami's performance that saw Switzerland keep Brazil's most dangerous player silent and deservedly win one point from the game.