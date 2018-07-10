World Cup 2018: Top 5 players to look out for in the semis

This World Cup has been one of surprises. From the exciting run of the home nation to the early exit of the Cup holders, there is nothing the 2018 World Cup has not seen.

To top it off, the most important games are yet to be played. With France taking on Belgium and Croatia taking on the English, the best moments might be yet to come.

Looking into the performances put in by some players especially in the latter stages of the tournament, a few talents can be singled out to look out for as the World Cup reaches its semi-final stage.

In no particular order, let us look at these standout players who might be instrumental in the performance of their respective teams in winning the tournament, and in a particular case, 'Bringing it home'.

#5 Harry Kane

Harry Kane leads the list of tournament goalscorers with 6 goals to his name

No World Cup list can be prepared without mentioning the prolific Harry Kane from England. The man has 6 goals to his name and is out-and-out the best goal scorer in the English team.

This is further proven by the fact that the second-highest goalscorer for England is John Stones (a defender) with 2 goals.

Yes, he has arguably had a few chances from the spot but as we have seen in this tournament, even the best can miss penalties and Harry hasn't. He has scored 3 goals from 3 penalties.

It is never possible to take this man's ability for granted and his goal scoring performance will be key to the success of the English team.