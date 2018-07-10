Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Top 5 Players to watch out for in the semi-finals

Manav Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.49K   //    10 Jul 2018, 11:44 IST

The Wor
The World Cup semi-finals begin today and a lot will depend on these players

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is approaching a dramatic end as 60 matches have been played and only 4 sides are left standing - France, Belgium, England and Croatia. As the semi-finals begin tonight, France and Belgium take on one another in the first semi-final while England and Croatia face off in the second one.

Many players have been exceptional in the tournament while many others have only disappointed. This World Cup has been an extremely surprising one with many shock results arising.

The early exit of big teams like Argentina, Germany, Spain and Brazil surprised the world. On the other hand, teams like Croatia and England have surpassed expectations. Several players have been impressive so far, but only 92 players are remaining in the competition.

The semi-finals are going to be very interesting and intense and every player will be expected to put in his 100%. Keeping that in mind, here is a look at 5 of the best players you should keep an eye on in the semi-finals.

These 5 players will play important parts for their respective teams and could even decide the fate of their national teams:

#5 Luka Modric - Croatia

Croa
Croatia's chances will depend on Luka Modric

Real Madrid midfielder and Croatia's captain, Luka Modric is easily Croatia's best player. He has played 485 minutes in the competition, which is the most for any player on the team. Modric has led from the front in most games and has been a superb performer.

He has scored 2 goals and 1 assisted one so far due to which he is Croatia's leading goalscorer.

Modric will be very crucial to Croatia's chances when they take on England in the second semi-final. His passing and reading of the game could very well decide the game in Croatia's favour. On the other hand, if Modric has a bad game, Croatia might suffer and find themselves on a plane back home.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 England Football Belgium Football Romelu Lukaku Harry Kane FIFA World Cup Team Previews Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: 5 players who deserve to start in the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Stars of the Quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Best XI from the group stage
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England Team vs Belgium, Predicted XI &...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why England will definitely...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 6 Reasons why England and Belgium finally...
RELATED STORY
England 0-1 Belgium: 5 Talking Points as Belgium top...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group G
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium vs England - preview, team news,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players from England 0-1...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us