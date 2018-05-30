Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award

The young stars who can claim the prestigious trophy of 'Young Player Award' at the World Cup this year

Neeraj Manivannan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 11:30 IST
343

FBL-WC-2014-MATCH58-FRA-GER
The winner of the Young Player Award at the previous World Cup

The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup in Russia to take centre-stage. A galaxy of stars are expected to shine in this tournament and will look to inspire their nation to the coveted World Cup title. There will be a plethora of young talents will be expected to light up this tournament.

The World Cup is the best stage for these young players to come into limelight. James Rodriguez dazzled in the previous tournament and wowed fans around the world to secure a big-ticket move to Real Madrid. The young players of this tournament will expect to do the same.

The under-21 players will have their eyes set on taking home the 'Young Player Award', an award that recognizes the best young talent of the tournament. Global superstars like Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Michael Owen, Thomas Muller are some of the players to have grabbed this prestigious award. Paul Pogba was the one who took home this trophy the previous time with his inspirational performances for France.

We take a look at the most likely contenders to grab this coveted trophy-

[Note: Only players born on or after 1 Jan 1997 will be considered for this award.]

#5 Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay)

Juventus v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

Bentancur is a product of the famed Boca Juniors youth academy. The 20-year old who only made his club debut in April 2015, became a part of Carlos Tevez's swap deal and the Uruguayan finally moved to Juventus in July 2017. He completed a successful debut campaign at Turin where he gained valuable experience of playing big matches on the European stage.

The midfielder already has 6 caps for his country and he will provide the dynamism from the centre of the pitch. The experience will prove vital in a stage as big as the World Cup and the young lad will be one of the players to watch in an exciting Uruguayan side.


FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football France Football Gabriel Jesus Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup Squads
Page 1 of 5 Next
World Cup 2018 : Who is the Best Young Player?
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 goalscorers of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 Quality Defenders Not Going To The World Cup 
RELATED STORY
The top 6 footballers who failed to make it to the World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
Famous World Cup mascots
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty shoot-outs in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Top Ten Best Football Teams of All Time
RELATED STORY
Five most memorable World Cup semi-finals
RELATED STORY
9 matches that destroyed the reputation of great footballers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018