World Cup 2018: Top seven number 7s

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.95K // 11 Jul 2018, 17:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ahmed Musa was in top form for Nigeria

Every 4 years FIFA presents us with a majestic tournament in which top 32 nations worldwide compete for the prestigious the FIFA World Cup trophy.

And it would be accurate when you say that this World Cup has been full of surprises. From Germany's first ever group stage exit to Russia's upset win over the giants of European football Spain we have dealt with a lot in the past 1 month and so.

But every great thing comes to an end and this World Cup is no exception. With the final scheduled on 15th of July, we are 9in the final week of the tournament. Some players failed to live up to the hype while some made the most of the opportunities presented to them.

A certain group of stars in this World Cup have one thing in common and that is the number 7 on the back of their jersey.

The number made famous by the English club Manchester United is now considered a very important squad number in club football and international football. A plethora of Manchester United greats have donned the famous number 7 jersey from George Best, Eric Cantona to David Beckham and the current Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Keeping club football aside, many star players of this world cup have been the seen wearing the number 7 jersey and here we list out the top 7 number 7s of FIFA world cup 2018:

#7 Ahmed Musa, Nigeria

The Nigerian number 7 had a decent World Cup in Russia. Scoring twice in Nigeria's win over Iceland, the Leicester city man ended the tournament as Nigeria's top scorer at FIFA World Cup 2018. Apart from his goals, he proved to be a genuine threat up front for his side.

The Leicester city forward is one the fastest players in the Premier League, something which was evident in Russia as well.

Though Nigeria crashed out of the group stage, Musa did his bit in Russia. With his speed and goalscoring exploits the African might get a call from some of the top European clubs post-world cup.

African nations didn’t have a very memorable outing in Russia but Ahmed Musa will cherish his performances for the rest of his life.