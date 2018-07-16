World Cup 2018: Top ten goals

Ben Winfield
7.26K // 16 Jul 2018, 05:17 IST

France lift the World Cup trophy

So after four weeks, 64 games and 169 goals, the World Cup has come to an end. There were shocks, sensational matches, and it all ended on Sunday with France taking home the world title after a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final.

There is no doubting that this has been one of the greatest World Cups we have ever seen. Almost every game seemed to produce a memorable moment, and some of the football we have seen has been simply superb.

The tournament was full of drama. In the group stages, 2014 champions Germany were knocked out, following defeats to Mexico and South Korea. Argentina snuck through thanks to Marcos Rojo’s late volley against Nigeria, while Japan went through at Senegal’s expense in a battle decided by disciplinary record.

In the round of 16, France and Argentina produced one of the games of the tournament, with the French going through in a game lit up by Kylian Mbappe, while Belgium came from two goals down to beat Japan. Spain were the surprise casualties, as they were knocked out on penalties by hosts Russia. Another team to win on penalties were England, who had previously lost six shoot outs in a row before beating Colombia.

The quarter finals saw the favourites Brazil’s hopes of a sixth world title end with a defeat to Belgium, who produced one of the best performances of the World Cup to progress to the semis. It also saw the end for hosts Russia, who were dumped out by Croatia on penalties.

In the semi-finals, Belgium were denied their first ever final appearance by France, who reached their third final in six World Cups. In the other semi-final, England’s dreams of a first final since 1966 came to an end as Croatia reached their first final.

It was France who came away from the final with their second world title. They were much the better team on the day, and fully deserved their victory. Mario Mandzukic’s goal was the 169th scored in Russia, and here are the ten best.

#10 Nacer Chadli v Japan

Nacer Chadli

In their round of 16 match with Japan, Belgium came from two goals down to win 3-2, and they secured their win with a brilliant counter attacking goal in the final minute. It came straight from a Japan corner, which was caught by ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois, and bowled out into the path of Kevin de Bruyne. The Manchester City man carried the ball over the halfway line, before setting Thomas Meunier into space on the right. His cross was stepped over by Lukaku, leaving Chadli with the task of putting the ball into the net. It was a brilliant team goal, and worthy of winning any match.