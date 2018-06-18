World Cup 2018: Tunisia vs England, 5 players to watch out for

While we wait for the match to get underway, let's take a look at 5 players who could decide the tie

Nilalohit Mishra CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 16:07 IST

England will take on Tunisia in their Group G opener at Volgograd Arena today

Defending champions, Germany have been humbled by the Mexicans. Cup favourites Argentina and Brazil have been held to 1-1 draws. What a storied start to this edition of the World Cup, we’ve had so far!

Now, let’s shift our focus to Group G as England face minnows Tunisia in their opening clash at Volgograd Arena today.

Led by Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane, the Three Lions are strong favourites to progress to the round of 16 but hey, it’s the World Cup and it’s England we are talking about. So, hold your horses for now.

Garry Southgate has put together a fine ensemble of young players who, notwithstanding their inexperience at the national level, are proven performers for their respective clubs. And if their recent warm-up games are anything to go by, they are ostensibly in good hands.

Tunisia, on the other hand, are yet to win a World Cup game since 1978 and they will be itching to get the monkey off their back as soon as possible.

Currently ranked 21st in the world, the Eagles of Carthage will be without their star play-maker Yoseef Mskani and striker Taha Khenissi, down to injuries prior to the World Cup.

However, they are no pushovers and with Belgium in the group, England can’t afford any slip-ups.

#1 Harry Kane

Harry Kane will lead England against Tunisia on Monday

Harry Kane is a definite starter in Southgate’s first XI and barring injury, he is likely to play every minute of England’s campaign in the tournament.

The 22-year-old has all the attributes of a classic no 9. He’s got pace. He is strong in the air- a trait that makes him all the more important against a highly defensive side like Tunisia.

The striker’s goal-scoring ability is a mystery to none. He’s enjoyed a phenomenal season at Tottenham Hotspur where he’s scored 44 goals across all competitions. And he has netted eight goals in his last seven appearances for England as well.

On Monday, he will have the added responsibility to wear the captain’s armband other than scoring goals.