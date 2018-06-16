World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as David de Gea makes a huge blunder against Portugal
David de Gea's blunder allowed Ronaldo to get his second goal of the game
Portugal and Spain met in the biggest clash of the 2018 World Cup so far. After two late goals, one in each match, decided the first two fixtures of Matchday 2, the two giants of European football decided to turn it on in the final clash of the day.
Ronaldo won a penalty for Portugal in the early stages of the match and then stepped up to give his side the lead. Spain hit back through a stunning, vintage, Diego Costa effort from just inside the box.
The biggest highlight of the first half came with just minutes to go for the referee's final whistle of the first forty-five minutes. Ronaldo found the ball at his mercy at the edge of the Spain penalty area, after Guedes controlled the ball on his thigh which then ricocheted off Sergio Ramos. Ronaldo being Ronaldo, went for goal but hit it straight at the keeper.
With David de Gea in goal, there's only one outcome right? One might be tempted to bet one's house on it. And if one did, one might need a place to stay tonight, because somehow de Gea had a Rob Green moment and just let the ball go through him and into the goal.
Needless to say, Twitter lost its cool: