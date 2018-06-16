World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as David de Gea makes a huge blunder against Portugal

David de Gea's blunder allowed Ronaldo to get his second goal of the game

2018 FIFA World Cup group stage: Portugal vs Spain

Portugal and Spain met in the biggest clash of the 2018 World Cup so far. After two late goals, one in each match, decided the first two fixtures of Matchday 2, the two giants of European football decided to turn it on in the final clash of the day.

Ronaldo won a penalty for Portugal in the early stages of the match and then stepped up to give his side the lead. Spain hit back through a stunning, vintage, Diego Costa effort from just inside the box.

The biggest highlight of the first half came with just minutes to go for the referee's final whistle of the first forty-five minutes. Ronaldo found the ball at his mercy at the edge of the Spain penalty area, after Guedes controlled the ball on his thigh which then ricocheted off Sergio Ramos. Ronaldo being Ronaldo, went for goal but hit it straight at the keeper.

With David de Gea in goal, there's only one outcome right? One might be tempted to bet one's house on it. And if one did, one might need a place to stay tonight, because somehow de Gea had a Rob Green moment and just let the ball go through him and into the goal.

Needless to say, Twitter lost its cool:

De Gea has a concussion 😂😂😂 — Bouff Daddy (@Kiiwela) June 15, 2018

Do you believe De Gea uses international games to get all the mistakes out his system so he comes back as the world class keeper he is with Manchester United? — Mathew Love (@mathewlove36) June 15, 2018

Karius + Man Bun= howler

DeGea + Man Bun = howler



Get rid of the man buns!! — Steve Barrett (@SABTHFC) June 15, 2018

Ramos must've elbowed De Gea during the national anthem, I noticed he's been concussed since kick-off — Lord Infamous (@DANTEAMADEUS) June 15, 2018

@D_DeGea is precarious (preKarius) in the goal post. — MOON™ (@mikachi18) June 15, 2018

And people still think De gea is better than neuer and ter stegen smh😂😂 — YALDO (@yaldo_99) June 15, 2018

Hi everyone. Please stop texting me about De Gea’s mistake. I have no issue with him being shit for Spain because he’s utterly magnificent for United. Cheerio — Murtaza Siddiqui (@MSiddiqui96) June 15, 2018

Real Madrid’s interest in De Gea after seeing him for Spain pic.twitter.com/fU6TFjRyMM — Russia World Cup Updates (@WorldCupBible) June 15, 2018

De gea for Man United



VS



De gea for Spain pic.twitter.com/XtzZF12ohy — ThePlugloaded.com 🔥 🔥 🔥 (@Lyricalwizzy) June 15, 2018

Liverpool fans to United fans when De Gea makes a mistake after weeks of Karius hate pic.twitter.com/3lGIlPVlWb — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) June 15, 2018