World Cup 2018: Twitter heaps praises on Cho Hyun Woo's stunning performances

Cho saw his side overcome Germany to take three points

Cho was not meant to start in the tournament. However, once he was named in the starting line-up against Sweden, he stayed on the name sheet for the rest of the group stage. At last, the 26-year-old kept his first clean sheet of the competition and he did it against the 2014 World Cup Champions.

His reputation has increased by leaps and bounds following South Korea's short-lived World Cup campaign. Cho was largely the reason why Germany had not gone forward in the match and was reduced to a 2-0 defeat. Coming from Daeguk FC, the K-league had not performed well domestically. Considering his international experiences, Cho lacked them as he had only made four appearances prior to the competition. Given his background and journey to the tournament, no one really had high hopes of him.

Right now, he has shown the world what he is capable of. Cho reportedly said that he was keen on a move to England. At the age of 26, it is the right time for him to advance further in his career and further hone his skills. He could well be a worthy investment as he already portrays the attributes of a good goalkeeper. In the match against Germany, he looked far more confident than Manuel Neuer standing at the opposing end of the pitch. Cho was calm whenever he came out to make a save, his hands stuck firmly to the ball whenever he received it and he had great communication with his back-line.

The South Korean keeper ought to be given a chance to play in Europe and receive a pat on his back for his stunning performances in his nation's group stage matches. If not for him, his side could have conceded many more goals. Here was how Twitter responded to his performances.

Inspirational performance by South Korea and Cho Hyun Woo! I have great respect and was brought to tears today! Thanks for reminding me why I love this game! 🇰🇷 ⚽️👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/GjxwBWc4c2 — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) June 27, 2018

Cho Hyun Woo, surely a keeper Liverpool should look at? Very competent, young and wouldn't cost the earth. pic.twitter.com/bisTdu41Cs — Leo Sinclair (@LiverFoos70) June 27, 2018

Cho Hyunwoo is unreal. We all know how good he is but he has been a colossus tonight for #KOR — Paul Neat (@NeatPaul) June 27, 2018

Also really great how Korea didn’t give up and gave a real fight. Something Germany never did this World Cup apart from the second half of their game against Germany. Hyun Woo Cho with some brilliant saves once again. Brilliant keeper — Ali Sadhin 🇩🇪 (@alisardine) June 27, 2018

I will appreciate Cho Hyun woo's existence till I die #KORGER pic.twitter.com/UNGfmsKJhG — ツ (@Noorindomie) June 27, 2018

CHO HYUN WOO! Remember his name. I have never seen a goalkeeper give his everything to a game like that! #Respect #KORGER #Kor #MEXSWE pic.twitter.com/tg7GNsVii2 — Aienla Lima Longchar (@aienlalima) June 27, 2018

How is Cho Hyunwoo still playing for Daegu? He’s the answer to Liverpool’s GK problem. Seriously though he’s been superb. #LFC #KORGER #WorldCup — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) June 27, 2018

Cho Hyun Woo is the goal keeper of the century, he stopped so many goals of Germany. Unlike Neuer who was in the field and Korea made another goal.



KOREAA ♥#KORGER — ᴍʀꜱ ʙᴀɴɢᴛᴀɴ (@lejindarylife) June 27, 2018

we love south Korea's goalie cho hyunwoo HES THE REAL MVP TONIGHT HE SAVED MEXICO — sera (@gravitaey) June 27, 2018

Mad respect to Cho Hyunwoo, the goalkeeper of south korea👏👏🙌🥳🥳🥳🇰🇷🇰🇷 #KORGER — ll 💜 엣재이 💜 ll ; (@MyHartisRED) June 27, 2018

Protagonist of tonight's K-Drama

Cho Hyun Woo, everybody pic.twitter.com/gBdTvAigNu — Bryan Dewana Putra (@bryandewana) June 27, 2018

give cho hyunwoo a nobel peace prize or something dkskdkdk — valerie 💗’s daehyun (@ilyjongup) June 27, 2018

GET CHO HYUN WOO SIGNED UP ASAP @ManUtd — adam (@OppAdam) June 27, 2018