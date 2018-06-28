World Cup 2018: Twitter heaps praises on Cho Hyun Woo's stunning performances
Cho was not meant to start in the tournament. However, once he was named in the starting line-up against Sweden, he stayed on the name sheet for the rest of the group stage. At last, the 26-year-old kept his first clean sheet of the competition and he did it against the 2014 World Cup Champions.
His reputation has increased by leaps and bounds following South Korea's short-lived World Cup campaign. Cho was largely the reason why Germany had not gone forward in the match and was reduced to a 2-0 defeat. Coming from Daeguk FC, the K-league had not performed well domestically. Considering his international experiences, Cho lacked them as he had only made four appearances prior to the competition. Given his background and journey to the tournament, no one really had high hopes of him.
Right now, he has shown the world what he is capable of. Cho reportedly said that he was keen on a move to England. At the age of 26, it is the right time for him to advance further in his career and further hone his skills. He could well be a worthy investment as he already portrays the attributes of a good goalkeeper. In the match against Germany, he looked far more confident than Manuel Neuer standing at the opposing end of the pitch. Cho was calm whenever he came out to make a save, his hands stuck firmly to the ball whenever he received it and he had great communication with his back-line.
The South Korean keeper ought to be given a chance to play in Europe and receive a pat on his back for his stunning performances in his nation's group stage matches. If not for him, his side could have conceded many more goals. Here was how Twitter responded to his performances.