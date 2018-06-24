World Cup 2018: Twitter loses its cool as England thump 5 past Panama in the first half

England are 5-0 up at half time against Panama!

Zeeshan Ali SENIOR ANALYST Humor 24 Jun 2018, 18:39 IST

The floodgates have opened!

England put on a scintillating performance in the first half of their second fixture in Group G against Panama. The Europeans had a tough time getting past Tunisia in the opener, with captain Harry Kane coming up with a stoppage-time header to steal all three points, right at the death.

They more than stepped it up against Panama in the first half. Stones got the scoring underway in the 8th minute. It quickly unravelled from that point on for the minnows as Harry Kane scored a couple penalties while Stones also completed his brace.

It was Jesse Lingard's stunning curler from outside the box that was the pick of the bunch. Needless to say, Twitter couldn't believe what they were seeing. This is how they reacted:

Belgium: Our 5-2 win against Tunisia is a clear statement that we're the best team in our group. No one can match us.

England: Hold my beer.#ThreeLions #worldcup — Andrew Campbell (@acampbell99) June 24, 2018

I’ve already laid £20 down that England lose 5-6 😭😭 — Wayne (@Wayne260183) June 24, 2018

The pub near me was doing a free shot every time England scored... They must be having a riot!! 🤣 — Donna 🕊 (@Donna060686) June 24, 2018

England is MOLLYWHOPPING Panama right now 😰. #WorldCup — Bryant Olivas (@Bryantolivas) June 24, 2018