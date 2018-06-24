Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Twitter loses its cool as England thump 5 past Panama in the first half

England are 5-0 up at half time against Panama!

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor 24 Jun 2018, 18:39 IST

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH30-ENG-PAN
The floodgates have opened!

England put on a scintillating performance in the first half of their second fixture in Group G against Panama. The Europeans had a tough time getting past Tunisia in the opener, with captain Harry Kane coming up with a stoppage-time header to steal all three points, right at the death.

They more than stepped it up against Panama in the first half. Stones got the scoring underway in the 8th minute. It quickly unravelled from that point on for the minnows as Harry Kane scored a couple penalties while Stones also completed his brace.

It was Jesse Lingard's stunning curler from outside the box that was the pick of the bunch. Needless to say, Twitter couldn't believe what they were seeing. This is how they reacted:

FIFA WC 2018 England Football Panama Football Harry Kane Jesse Lingard Twitter Reactions
World Cup 2018: 5 England players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England v Panama, Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, England vs Panama: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium vs Panama, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that Panama did right on their...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium v Panama - Player ratings
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Belgium 3-0 Panama: World Cup 2018 - 3 things that went...
RELATED STORY
Norway dampen Panama's pre-World Cup hopes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us