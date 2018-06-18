Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Twitter reactions as Arsenal fans respond to Stephan Lichtsteiner's performance

The new Arsenal signing was in action against Brazil and fans had mixed reactions over his performance.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Feature 18 Jun 2018, 01:45 IST
7.54K

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH9-BRA-SUI
The Swiss captain was eventually replaced after an injury

Stephan Lichtsteiner has yet to play in an Arsenal shirt, but the new Arsenal signing has already gained quite a huge number of fans for his performance against Brazil at the World Cup.

The Swiss captain led his side against a strong Brazilian team. After a blatant foul on Neymar, the defender became the first player on the pitch to receive a booking.

Some fans spotted Lichtsteiner jogging back onto his position after helping out his team in attack. Immediately, they took to Twitter and commented on his performance. Throughout the match, there were positives and negatives in his play.

Every single movement from the 34 year old seemed to be monitored by the Gunners. Fans judged his passes, crossing, fouls, and even partnership with Granit Xhaka.

One positive takeaway from the match was that he managed to keep Neymar at bay. The player who was tipped to be the star of the match was hardly able to create any chance for his team-mates. As for the rest of Lichtsteiner's capabilities, there were some Arsenal fans who have started to question if the club should have signed him.

The former Juventus player would have been a free agent in the summer. After spending seven seasons in Turin and winning the title every year, he surely has got a winning mentality.

That was probably what Unai Emery wanted to instill early on in his new team. Even with the lingering doubts over the quality of his performance, the right-back's presence in the team would surely give Hector Bellerin the chance to reflect on his own style of play, and also learn from a more experienced player.

Furthermore, Xhaka had recently extended his contract with the Gunners. The full-back praised his compatriot after the news of Xhaka's contract extension broke.

With a respected Swiss player on the team, Xhaka has the chance to develop further. It certainly seems like the midfielder has a promising future under Emery and getting Lichtsteiner over could help the 25 year old become one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

FIFA WC 2018 Arsenal Switzerland Football Stephan Lichtsteiner Twiter reactions Iconic World Cup Moments Unai Emery
3 things Lichtsteiner brings to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Switzerland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Switzerland Team vs Brazil, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Swiss players to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil Team vs Switzerland, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Former refugees at the world's grandest...
RELATED STORY
Brazil vs Switzerland: 5 key players that will decide the...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst players of Day 4 - FIFA World Cup 2014
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Arsenal announce Stephan Lichtsteiner
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who will miss World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us