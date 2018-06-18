World Cup 2018: Twitter reactions as Arsenal fans respond to Stephan Lichtsteiner's performance

The new Arsenal signing was in action against Brazil and fans had mixed reactions over his performance.

The Swiss captain was eventually replaced after an injury

Stephan Lichtsteiner has yet to play in an Arsenal shirt, but the new Arsenal signing has already gained quite a huge number of fans for his performance against Brazil at the World Cup.

The Swiss captain led his side against a strong Brazilian team. After a blatant foul on Neymar, the defender became the first player on the pitch to receive a booking.

Some fans spotted Lichtsteiner jogging back onto his position after helping out his team in attack. Immediately, they took to Twitter and commented on his performance. Throughout the match, there were positives and negatives in his play.

Every single movement from the 34 year old seemed to be monitored by the Gunners. Fans judged his passes, crossing, fouls, and even partnership with Granit Xhaka.

One positive takeaway from the match was that he managed to keep Neymar at bay. The player who was tipped to be the star of the match was hardly able to create any chance for his team-mates. As for the rest of Lichtsteiner's capabilities, there were some Arsenal fans who have started to question if the club should have signed him.

The former Juventus player would have been a free agent in the summer. After spending seven seasons in Turin and winning the title every year, he surely has got a winning mentality.

That was probably what Unai Emery wanted to instill early on in his new team. Even with the lingering doubts over the quality of his performance, the right-back's presence in the team would surely give Hector Bellerin the chance to reflect on his own style of play, and also learn from a more experienced player.

Furthermore, Xhaka had recently extended his contract with the Gunners. The full-back praised his compatriot after the news of Xhaka's contract extension broke.

With a respected Swiss player on the team, Xhaka has the chance to develop further. It certainly seems like the midfielder has a promising future under Emery and getting Lichtsteiner over could help the 25 year old become one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Good to see Lichtsteiner has the offside appeal in his locker. Will be needed at Arsenal — Rambler (@afc_ramble) June 17, 2018

Lichtsteiner may be 34 but he has the fitness of a 23 year old — Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatic1) June 17, 2018

So far no mistakes from Lichtsteiner. He may be 34 but sure doesn't show it. #BRASUI — Fams (@SimpleFams) June 17, 2018

I can already see Lichtsteiner starting ahead of Bellerin at Arsenal. — Sam Uddin (@Officialelsamo) June 17, 2018

Neymar taken out by Xhaka and Lichtsteiner. Duo already bonding well. #WorldCup — Arsenal Fan 🇦🇷 (@ResurgentRambo) June 17, 2018

Lichtsteiner really did Neymar dirty!! He better bring the same energy to the Premier League #WorldCup #BRASUI — Gunner Kayeny ❤ (@QueenofTz) June 17, 2018

Hope Wengers over on French tv slaughtering Lichtsteiner like Brent with Neil’s cake. — modn world (@what2weeks) June 17, 2018

Lichtsteiner’s crosses are just as bad as Bellerin’s #BRASUI — Sameer Yeldu (@Sameeryeldou) June 17, 2018

I’ve got a feeling that Lichtsteiner is gonna bench Bellerín next season...

Bellerín is going to have to give 150% every day with him breathing down his neck. — RapaxTheGooner (@RapaxTheGooner) June 17, 2018

This is the same Lichtsteiner that is supposed to teach Bellerin how to cross? — RL (@ShootYaShot__) June 17, 2018