World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Brazil draws with Switzerland
Brazil was unable to get all three points in their opener. Here is how Twitter reacted to the draw.
After Germany's shocking loss against Mexico, Brazil was hoping to avoid a major upset in their tie against Switzerland.
Xherdan Shaqiri and Neymar are the two most dangerous players from both nations. The latter just recovered from his foot injury, and Tite humbly said that the Brazilian was not 100 percent fit.
Despite this the manager named the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the starting eleven, alongside Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro, and Coutinho.
As for Switzerland, their fellow underdogs have had an amazing journey in the competition thus far. Iceland stunned Argentina to a 1-1 draw and Australia held France back until the last minute where Pogba scored an insane goal.
With the pressure on their opponents to perform, the Swiss just have to concentrate on doing their job well.
Judging from their previous encounters, Switzerland had won the most recent match during an international friendly in 2013. The last time both sides faced each other in the World Cup was back in 1952 where they fought to a 2-2 draw.
This time around, Coutinho opened the scoring from open play. It was such a beautiful goal that it left Yann Sommer stunned and rooted to the spot.
Five minutes after the break, the European nation found the equalizer through Steven Zuber. The midfielder scored through a corner delivered by Shaqiri.
Throughout the match, fans were unhappy with Neymar's exaggerated reactions to fouls committed against him. The Brazilian was kept powerless in his opponent's half.
In the last ten minutes, Brazil overwhelmed the Swiss national team. The final whistle took a long time to come but the Europeans held on.
Ultimately both sides shared the spoils. It was definitely an encouraging performance by the Swiss. Here is how Twitter reacted to the action packed draw and Neymar's unconvincing performance.