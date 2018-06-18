World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Brazil draws with Switzerland

Brazil was unable to get all three points in their opener. Here is how Twitter reacted to the draw.

The two stars led their sides to a draw

After Germany's shocking loss against Mexico, Brazil was hoping to avoid a major upset in their tie against Switzerland.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Neymar are the two most dangerous players from both nations. The latter just recovered from his foot injury, and Tite humbly said that the Brazilian was not 100 percent fit.

Despite this the manager named the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the starting eleven, alongside Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro, and Coutinho.

As for Switzerland, their fellow underdogs have had an amazing journey in the competition thus far. Iceland stunned Argentina to a 1-1 draw and Australia held France back until the last minute where Pogba scored an insane goal.

With the pressure on their opponents to perform, the Swiss just have to concentrate on doing their job well.

Judging from their previous encounters, Switzerland had won the most recent match during an international friendly in 2013. The last time both sides faced each other in the World Cup was back in 1952 where they fought to a 2-2 draw.

This time around, Coutinho opened the scoring from open play. It was such a beautiful goal that it left Yann Sommer stunned and rooted to the spot.

Five minutes after the break, the European nation found the equalizer through Steven Zuber. The midfielder scored through a corner delivered by Shaqiri.

Throughout the match, fans were unhappy with Neymar's exaggerated reactions to fouls committed against him. The Brazilian was kept powerless in his opponent's half.

In the last ten minutes, Brazil overwhelmed the Swiss national team. The final whistle took a long time to come but the Europeans held on.

Ultimately both sides shared the spoils. It was definitely an encouraging performance by the Swiss. Here is how Twitter reacted to the action packed draw and Neymar's unconvincing performance.

The all time great Brazilian teams had half a dozen stand out match winners in there line up. This side has yet to convince me. #BrazilVSSwitzerland — paulhandley (@capenhurstkid) June 17, 2018

If Brazil is to win the world cup they have to go past team which are as or more physical like Switzerland and defensively resolute as Iceland Complains about 11 men defending or getting their ass literally kicked at the field will not do. — watching Brazil vs Switzerland — Faisal Rabbi (@faisalrabbi) June 17, 2018

With today’s results, Argentina fans are happiest at the cost of Germany and Brazil



Meanhile, Neymar is appaling with his playacting and noodles-for-hair. — watching Brazil vs Switzerland — Sambit Roy (@kingsammie) June 17, 2018

Clearly they didn’t read the script for tonight. Brazil poor, Switzerland fantastic result #BRASUI 🇧🇷 vs 🇨🇭 — Football Valve (@FootballValve) June 17, 2018

What a match. Trust me this world cup we are going to see miracles#BrazilVSSwitzerland — Deoglas Shakiula (@rasstandards) June 17, 2018

Brazil game ends in a tie. What a World Cup we’re witnessing #RussiaWorldCup2018 #BrazilVSSwitzerland — Aaron Mendonsa (@braaggon) June 17, 2018

#BrazilVSSwitzerland what a disappointing performance from #Brazil! They really need to pick up the pace if they want to seriously compete for the #WorldCup !! 🤨 — Ali Nahlé (@alinahle) June 17, 2018