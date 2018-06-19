World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Harry Kane drags England past Tunisia in stoppage-time

England overcame Tunisia to claim all three points in their opening fixture of Group G

Zeeshan Ali SENIOR ANALYST Humor 19 Jun 2018, 01:37 IST

Captain fantastic!

England took on a solid Tunisian side who are ranked 21st in the World. Things got off to the perfect start when John Stones powered a towering header towards goal, which was kept out brilliantly by the man in goal, only to be bundled in by the English captain, Harry Kane.

England looked bright and sharp, were the first to the second ball, roared forward with purpose, and were well worthy of the lead and a touch unfortunate to not add to the advantage as a string of saves and some body-on-the-line defending prevented The Three Lions from zooming out of Tunisia's sight.

The missed chances came back to haunt the English side as Kyle Walker lost his head and lashed his arm out at Sliti and conceded a penalty, which Sassi coolly put away to level it up. That's how it stayed right until stoppage-time when after Harry Maguire headed down the ball inside the opposition box, Harry Kane found himself with the goal at his mercy and completed his brace to give his side all three points.

This is how Twitter reacted:

Live replay of Harry Kane being speared inside the Tunisia penalty box...#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Qni4BXix4W — Football Digest (@FootyDigest) June 18, 2018

England winning that game is a good thing.



It will build up their confidence now so it will be extra brilliant once they fail by the Quarter Finals.



As usual.#WorldCup #ENGTUN — Adam Hughes🇮🇪🖕 🇮🇪 (@TheHughezy) June 18, 2018

Yes I predicted England 2-1 but for Gary Linneker to call the England performance exceptional is a joke. Must have watched a different game from me!!! — Mags G (@MagzyG1963) June 18, 2018