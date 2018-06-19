Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Harry Kane drags England past Tunisia in stoppage-time

England overcame Tunisia to claim all three points in their opening fixture of Group G

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor 19 Jun 2018, 01:37 IST
1.12K

Tunisia v England - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group G - Volgograd Arena
Captain fantastic!

England took on a solid Tunisian side who are ranked 21st in the World. Things got off to the perfect start when John Stones powered a towering header towards goal, which was kept out brilliantly by the man in goal, only to be bundled in by the English captain, Harry Kane.

England looked bright and sharp, were the first to the second ball, roared forward with purpose, and were well worthy of the lead and a touch unfortunate to not add to the advantage as a string of saves and some body-on-the-line defending prevented The Three Lions from zooming out of Tunisia's sight.

The missed chances came back to haunt the English side as Kyle Walker lost his head and lashed his arm out at Sliti and conceded a penalty, which Sassi coolly put away to level it up. That's how it stayed right until stoppage-time when after Harry Maguire headed down the ball inside the opposition box, Harry Kane found himself with the goal at his mercy and completed his brace to give his side all three points.

This is how Twitter reacted:

FIFA WC 2018 England Football Tunisia Football Raheem Sterling Harry Kane Twiter reactions
