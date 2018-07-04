Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as England defeat Colombia 

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
1.18K   //    04 Jul 2018, 03:01 IST

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

A rather rowdy knockout tie came to an end with England triumphing over Colombia on penalties.

After a scoreless first half, Harry Kane opened the scoring for England in the 57th minute courtesy of a penalty which resulted from Carlos Sánchez's challenge on the Tottenham striker.

Nevertheless, Yerry Mina levelled the proceedings with a heaven-sent header in the stoppage time, sending the match into extra-time where the scoreline stayed equal.

Consequently, the high-intensity match was then decided on penalty shoot-out where England prevailed.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the spine-tingling encounter.


FIFA WC 2018 England Football Colombia Football Harry Kane Radamel Falcao Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions
