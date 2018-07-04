World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as England defeat Colombia

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.18K // 04 Jul 2018, 03:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

A rather rowdy knockout tie came to an end with England triumphing over Colombia on penalties.

After a scoreless first half, Harry Kane opened the scoring for England in the 57th minute courtesy of a penalty which resulted from Carlos Sánchez's challenge on the Tottenham striker.

Nevertheless, Yerry Mina levelled the proceedings with a heaven-sent header in the stoppage time, sending the match into extra-time where the scoreline stayed equal.

Consequently, the high-intensity match was then decided on penalty shoot-out where England prevailed.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the spine-tingling encounter.

Football isn’t good for the heart #COLENG — Gabsile Dlamini (@GabsileDl) July 3, 2018

"Do you Harry Edward Kane know it's coming home?"

"I do" pic.twitter.com/Gb1y8xNZFW — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) July 3, 2018

Fuck me, I’m crying. Yes yes yes. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 3, 2018

ENGLAND HAVE WON THE WORLD CUP!!!!!!!! — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) July 3, 2018

Gareth Southgate vindicated.

His big gamble paid off.

We're into the 1/4 Finals.

England won a penalty shoot-out.

Holy Fuck! — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2018

ENGLAND HAVE WON A PENALTY SHOOTOUT! pic.twitter.com/jjbUXvCRXN — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 3, 2018

ITS COMING HOME. IT'S EFFING COMING HOME THIS YEAR. IT HAS TO!



woohoo#COLENG — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 3, 2018

Every Football fan in England right now. #COLENG pic.twitter.com/wghXMYbsdv — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) July 3, 2018

GREASE UP THE ENGLISH PHONE POLES WITH CRISCO. ENGLAND GONNA FEEL LIKE PHILADELPHIA TONIGHT — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 3, 2018

#ENG have won a #WorldCup penalty shootout for the first time in the nation's history.



We repeat: England have won a #WorldCup penalty shootout. pic.twitter.com/VgcrEIPFCD — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 3, 2018

Colombia was this close to the Quarter finals 😭😭😭 #COLENG pic.twitter.com/5HzSGRA7tJ — Mwes M Drew™ (@_mwes) July 3, 2018

Don't know what fills me with joy more, England finally winning a penalty shoot-out or watching the Colombian fans crying on TV😂😂😂 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 3, 2018

Colombia fans right now pic.twitter.com/IYRLj4RRqP — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 3, 2018

Colombia beaten, England through. Job done ✅ pic.twitter.com/bYq8bFV9Ue — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) July 3, 2018

Spurs scored as many pens as Colombia. — James Maw (@JamesMawFFT) July 3, 2018

Youngest England goalkeeper at a World Cup and the ONLY one to win a World Cup penalty shootout for England. How fucking DARE people question Jordan Pickford’s class? — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) July 3, 2018

Shit like this should bring our Country together.... England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) July 3, 2018

All these daft England fans who constantly say ‘it’s coming home!’ are fucking.....right!



‘IT’S COMING HOME!’ — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) July 3, 2018

England fans: ”IT’S COMING HOME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿”



Smart people: pic.twitter.com/4SveOyg942 — ANTics 🇫🇷🇨🇴 (@Pharaohiic) July 3, 2018

11,589 - Number of England fans cancelling their plans of coming home at 11am tomorrow morning. Irony. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) July 3, 2018