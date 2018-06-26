World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as first goalless draw recorded in France vs Denmark

France and Denmark held on for the first goalless draw of the match. Here was how Twitter reacted as both teams advance to the Round of 16.

Both sides fought in the first goalless draw of the tournament

France had confirmed their place in the Round of 16 before the match against Denmark kicked off. Les Bleus won both of their first two fixtures while Denmark beat Peru but could only get a point against Australia.

As a result of their imminent advancement, Didier Deschamps chose to rest a few of his key players and rotate his squad.

Steve Mandanda was named in the starting line-up and making his first appearance in the World Cup at the age of 33. Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, and Samuel Umtiti were all dropped to the bench with second-choice players on the pitch in replacement.

Before the match started, Denmark's coach, Åge Hareide, criticised the French team, saying that they were nothing special. True to his words, Deschamps' team did not impress during their victories over Australia and Peru, overcoming both by just a goal. However, Hareide later clarified that his comments were ''taken out of context''.

The Euro 2016 finalists dominated possession, with Denmark sitting deep in their own half to defend as the time went by.

Both sides were unable to find the net in dull first 45 minutes. With Peru having scored their first goal of the competition, it meant that both France and Denmark would advance and there was little need to compete.

By the end of the first half, the odds that the match would end up as the first goalless draw of the tournament increased sharply. Many were frustrated by the lack of action from both teams.

The closest chance fell for Denmark in the 54th minute. Mandanda was unable to handle Eriksen's powerful free-kick. The ball bounced back onto the pitch where the Danish players were ready to pounce on. Before that could happen, the ball was hurriedly picked up by the keeper.

Even with plenty of attacking talents such as Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, and Antoine Griezmann on the team, the French team was unable to create anything spectacular.

If either side were to put up such a rusty performance in the Round of 16, they would be knocked out in no time. Here was how fans slammed the lifeless goalless draw between France and Denmark.

#FRADAN France continue to dominate possession but are struggling to find that final Goal. Denmark are sitting deep and leaving few gaps but a consequence of this is that they’re struggling to get Eriksen, their one truly class player, into the game. — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) June 26, 2018

Without Mbappé, Pogba and with an out of form Griezmann...#FRA is just another Portugal. Blunt! #FRADAN — Abhijit Khamaru 🇦🇷 (@abhi9_k) June 26, 2018

This is hotting up to be our first 0-0 #FRADAN #WorldCupRussia2018 — David Moore (@davey_moorsey) June 26, 2018

This French team is overrated #FRADAN — 🎲 (@oteezzy) June 26, 2018

2.5 games played by France and they have honestly been absolutely awful.#DENFRA — DZ Football 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇿 (@DZFootball_en) June 26, 2018

This is the worst game so far #FRADAN #WorldCup 😥 — steve (@steveballsufc) June 26, 2018

0 - Olivier Giroud was the only French 🇫🇷 outfield player yet to receive a pass from Antoine Griezmann in the first half. Issue. #DENFRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/L05cMKh2ul — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 26, 2018

You can tell France and Denmark have nothing to play for 😴😴. Can’t wait for the Nigeria vs Argentina — Juan Cadavid (@J10cadavid) June 26, 2018

I hope Denmark and France both go out in the next round after this shower of shite — B.Bache (@bacheeeey) June 26, 2018

More chance of me landing on the moon than a goal in this game #Denmark v France — Victor (@curtiz58) June 26, 2018

France and Denmark may aswell just pack it up and go for their tea.. — John drury (@Johndru49606084) June 26, 2018

Shameful this from France & Denmark. When you think how much money some people have spent on travel & tickets watch this shit. — Sam Douglas (@Sam_Mallory) June 26, 2018

Imagine you had paid money for the Denmark v France game, both teams happy to knock the ball from side to side, safe in the knowledge they’re both through. Absolute snoozefest. #DENFRA #WorldCup #Russia2018 😑 💤 🇩🇰 🇫🇷 — Grant Hendry 🇩🇪 (@gwhendry) June 26, 2018